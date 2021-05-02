The Denver Broncos were a team that was talked a lot about over the past week when it came to the subject of quarterbacks. They traded for Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers, reportedly created a trade package to offer the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers and then hours later, passed on taking a quarterback with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Who will be starting under center for the Broncos in 2021 is unknown, and head coach Vic Fangio admitted as much in a recent interview with Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

When Klis asked Fangio how he would split reps between Bridgewater and third-year quarterback Drew Lock and if he would give the latter the benefit of the doubt as "starter" in training camp, Denver's head coach said it would be pretty equal.

"It will be something that at the end of the day, maybe not at the end of every day but over the course of OTAs and training camp, it'll be 50-50," Fangio said.

This time last year, it looked like Lock was the future of the franchise. The Mizzou product was inserted into the starting lineup in Week 13 of the 2019 season, and the rookie went 4-1 in his first five starts. He completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, and gave the Broncos plenty to be excited about. Unfortunately, Lock experienced a sophomore slump in 2020, as he completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 games played. He went just 4-9 as the starter.

Unfortunately, Bridgewater didn't have a much better season. He signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Panthers last offseason, but completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while going 4-11 as the starter.

While it's hard to believe yet another change of scenery will benefit Bridgewater, it's worth mentioning Broncos general manager George Paton was with the Minnesota Vikings when they drafted him with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Plus, putting some legitimate pressure on Lock in the form of competition could be a good thing.