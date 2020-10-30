As most teams wrap up the week of practice on Friday, the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings were hit with a COVID-19 speed bump. One player from each club has tested positive for the coronavirus and both players have been in self-quarantine. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Broncos guard Graham Glasgow and Vikings linebacker Todd Davis were the two players that tested positive. Meanwhile, two other Broncos players are in insolation after being considered close contacts to Glasgow.

Despite those positive tests, the Broncos and Vikings' Week 8 contests on Sunday remain unchanged, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Denver is slated to host the Los Angeles Chargers while the Vikings will head to Green Bay to face the Packers at Lambeau Field.

In a statement, the Broncos noted that they found out of the positive test on Friday morning. In response, the team decided to postpone Friday's practice and conduct virtual meetings to prepare for the Chargers instead. They are scheduled to return to the facility for practice on Saturday.

Along with the Vikings and Broncos, the Chargers and New York Giants have also dealt with COVID-19 issues this week. L.A. had a player -- reportedly offensive lineman Ryan Groy -- test positive for the virus and was immediately put in self-quarantine along with a number of his close contacts. The Giants placed guard Will Hernandez on the reserve/COVID list and had a number of linemen and two coaches away from the facility this week. After a round of clear tests, however, those close contacts are allowed to return to the facility.