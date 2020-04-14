Broncos' Von Miller gets tattoo celebrating defensive talent in interesting location on his body
If you don't want sack master to become a euphemism, perhaps avoid putting it here
An athlete getting a tattoo to commemorate their on-field accomplishments isn't anything new, and really only interesting if you're a fan of that player, but Broncos edge rusher Von Miller found a way to turn heads from all sorts of people with the latest bit of ink he got on his body. The 31-year-old posted a photo of his newest tat on Instagram which celebrated his propensity for sacking opposing quarterbacks.
But what made the ink particularly intriguing was its location. Miller had the words Sack Master written out near a part of his body that ends up turning the phrase into a bit of a euphemism.
For the record, Miller has earned the right to put this on his body as a tattoo. The eight-time Pro Bowler has 106 total sacks in his career and recently became the Broncos' franchise leader in career sacks in 2018. Of course, the seriousness of the phrase tends to lose value the further south on the torso it gets placed.
Provided the 2020 season happens, Miller will be entering his 10th year with the Broncos. Last season he notched the second-lowest sack total of his career, bringing down quarterbacks just eight times--the lowest number came in 2013, when he only notched five sacks in nine games played.
