The San Francisco 49ers (1-1) will travel to Empower Field to play the Denver Broncos (1-1) in a primetime contest on Sunday Night Football. Last week, Denver defend its home field, defeating the Houston Texans 16-9. On the opposite sideline, San Francisco beat a division foe for its first victory, topping the Seahawks 27-7. The Under has hit in both of these teams' games this season.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High. San Francisco is favored by 1.5 points in the latest 49ers vs. Broncos odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 44.5. Before making any Broncos vs. 49ers picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Niners vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -1.5

Broncos vs. 49ers over/under: 44.5 points

Broncos vs. 49ers money line: Denver +105, San Francisco -125

SF: 49ers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games overall

DEN: Under is 6-0 in Broncos' last six games in September

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver has been able to run the ball effectively in the first two games. This unit is ninth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (126) with 4.9 yards per carry. They have a strong duo at running back headlined by Javonte Williams. The North Carolina product is a dynamic tailback who knows how to make defenders miss. Williams can be a force once he gets downhill.



He is leading the team in rushing yards (118) on 22 carries with 5.4 yards per carry. The 2021 second-round pick can also be a secure pass-catcher. Williams has caught 12 passes for 75 yards. Melvin Gordon is another powerful running back for Denver, as the Wisconsin product has 22 carries for 105 yards, or 4.8 yards per carry.

Why the 49ers can cover

Head coach Kyle Shanahan loves to run the football and establish the ground game early and often. The Niners can then build play-action off of the run game and take their deep shots downfield. Through two games, San Francisco is fourth in rushing yards per game (182.5). Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is now the lead man in the backfield with Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined.

Wilson Jr. has strong vision to find the open hole and get to the second level. The 25-year-old stepped up last week and had 103 total scrimmage yards, with 84 coming on the ground. Receiver Deebo Samuel is another weapon who takes carries from the backfield. The 2021 Pro Bowler has 12 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He's also reeled in seven passes for 58 yards.

