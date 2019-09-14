Broncos vs. Bears: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: Denver 0-1-0; Chicago 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Denver 6-10-0; Chicago 12-4-0;

What to Know

Chicago will head out on the road to face off against Denver at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Chicago going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Last week, the Bears couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They fell to Green Bay 3-10. The Bears were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Green Bay apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Dec. of last year.

Meanwhile, Denver had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 16-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oakland. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Denver of the 14-27 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Dec. 24 of last year.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Chicago was the best in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only five. But the Broncos ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 18 overall. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $145.00

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Broncos.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1 point favorite.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.