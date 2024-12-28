An AFC battle on Saturday has the Denver Broncos (9-6) visiting the Cincinnati Bengals (7-8) in Week 17. The Broncos had their four-game win streak put to an end last week. In Week 16, the Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver, 34-27. Even with the loss, the Broncos are the seventh seed in the AFC playoff bracket. The Bengals are rolling heading into Saturday NFL football. Cincinnati defeated the Cleveland Browns, 24-6, last week, their third straight win.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Bengals odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50, up 1.5 from the opener. Before locking in any Broncos vs. Bengals picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model, as well as everything else that SportsLine has to help you crush your Week 17 picks.

Now, the model has simulated Broncos vs. Bengals 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and NFL betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Broncos vs. Bengals:

Broncos vs. Bengals spread: Cincinnati -3

Broncos vs. Bengals over/under: 50 points

Broncos vs. Bengals money line: Cincinnati -182, Denver +152

DEN: Broncos are 11-4 against the spread this season

CIN: Bengals are 9-6 against the spread this season

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow ranks first in the NFL in passing yards (4,229) and passing touchdowns (39). He's also third in QBR (74.4). The LSU product has thrown at least three passing touchdowns in seven straight games. In his last outing, Burrow went 23-of-30 for 252 yards and three passing scores.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase wins all over the field and creates chuck plays. The 24-year-old is first in the league in receptions (108), receiving yards (1,510), and touchdowns (16). He's logged 18 catches of 20-plus yards and averages 100.7 receiving yards per game. In the win over the Browns, Chase had six catches for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Broncos can cover

Quarterback Bo Nix has been consistent throughout his rookie season. Nix has thrown for 3,235 yards while being tied for 10th in passing touchdowns (22). The Oregon product has tossed multiple passing touchdowns in eight games this season. In the loss to the Chargers, Nix had 263 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Receiver Courtland Sutton provides his team with a reliable passing target. Sutton has 71 catches for 928 yards and six touchdowns this campaign. The 29-year-old has notched at least 50 receiving yards in 10 games this season. On Dec. 2 versus the Browns, Sutton had six receptions for 102 yards.

How to make Broncos vs. Bengals picks

The model is leaning Over the point total, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations.

