Teams coming off disappointing weeks look to turn their fortunes around on Monday Night Football when the Cincinnati Bengals clash with the Denver Broncos. Cincinnati was crushed 48-10 by the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, while Denver blew a fourth-quarter lead and dropped a 23-20 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers in a key AFC West matchup. The Bengals (2-1), who are tied for first in the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers, are 2-0 against AFC opponents in 2025. The Broncos (1-2), who trail the Chargers by two games, are 1-2 against AFC foes. Jake Browning will start at quarterback for the Bengals in place of Joe Burrow (toe), who is out for multiple months. Cincinnati tight end Noah Fant (concussion) has been ruled out.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Denver leads the all-time series 22-12, but Cincinnati earned a 30-24 win in overtime last year. The Broncos are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Bengals odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Bengals vs. Broncos picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Adam Silverstein, has to say.

CBS Sports' managing editor, Silverstein is an expert on college and pro football and is coming off a second straight dominant NFL season. He went 100-75-7 (plus $1,749 for $100 players, every bet one unit) in the 2024 season, bringing his two-year run to 188-138-16 (plus $3,564).

In his last 19 selections involving the Broncos, he is 17-2 (+1470).

Now, Silverstein has zoned in on Bengals vs. Broncos.

Bengals vs. Broncos spread Broncos -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bengals vs. Broncos over/under 44.5 points Bengals vs. Broncos money line Denver -463 Cincinnati +355 Bengals vs. Broncos picks See picks at SportsLine Bengals vs. Broncos streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Broncos can cover

Second-year quarterback Bo Nix totaled 186 total yards last week, including 153 passing and a season-high 33 rushing. He had one touchdown pass in Week 3 and will be looking for his 13th game in a row, including playoffs, with a touchdown pass. Nix is tough on his home field, and is 6-0 with a 102.6 rating in his past six home starts. He is also 2-1 in three career starts in primetime.

Among his top targets is veteran Courtland Sutton. In three games, he has 13 receptions for 185 yards (14.2 average) and two touchdowns. He has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 52, with 42 yards after the catch and nine first-down conversions. In the loss to the Chargers, Sutton caught six passes for 118 yards (19.7 average) and one score.

Why the Bengals can cover

Browning completed 19 of 27 passing attempts (70.4%) for 140 yards and a touchdown in his first start of the season last week. He has a touchdown pass in each of his eight career starts. In four career road starts, Browning has 1,026 pass yards (256.5 per game). He set career highs in completions (32), completion percentage (86.5) and passing yards (354) in his only career start in primetime, a 34-31 overtime win at Jacksonville on Dec. 4, 2023, on Monday Night Football.

Veteran wide receiver Tee Higgins is one of the many options in the Cincinnati passing game. He has seven catches on the season for 104 yards (14.9 average) and one touchdown. The sixth-year veteran has played in 73 career games, making 337 receptions for 4,699 yards and 35 touchdowns. In just 12 games last year, he caught 73 passes for 911 yards (12.5 average) and 10 touchdowns.

How to make Broncos vs. Bengals picks

For Monday Night Football's Bengals vs. Broncos matchup, Silverstein is leaning over the total.

Who covers in Bengals vs. Broncos and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Broncos spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $1,470 to $100 players over his last 19 Denver Broncos picks, and find out.