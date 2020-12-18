Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Denver

Current Records: Buffalo 10-3; Denver 5-8

What to Know

The Denver Broncos will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Buffalo Bills at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 32-27 win. The Broncos can attribute much of their success to QB Drew Lock, who passed for four TDs and 280 yards on 27 attempts, and WR K.J. Hamler, who caught two passes for two TDs and 86 yards.

Denver's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Panthers' offensive line to sack QB Teddy Bridgewater four times for a total loss of 38 yards. It was a group effort with three guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Buffalo beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-15 on Sunday. Buffalo can attribute much of their success to WR Stefon Diggs, who caught ten passes for one TD and 130 yards.

The wins brought Denver up to 5-8 and the Bills to 10-3. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Broncos come into the matchup boasting the second fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 16. But Buffalo enters the contest with 30 passing touchdowns, good for fourth best in the NFL. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo have won both of the games they've played against Denver in the last six years.