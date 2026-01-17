Skip to Main Content
Broncos vs. Bills live updates: Can Josh Allen lead Buffalo to another road playoff victory?

Allen and Bo Nix square off with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line

The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills have the first half of their divisional round playoff matchup in the books. At the break, Denver holds a 20-10 lead thanks, in part, to a go-ahead touchdown drive in the final seconds of the half, where Bo Nix found Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a 29-yard score. 

So far, it's been a back-and-forth contest. Denver began the game with an opening field goal drive that chewed over seven minutes of clock. Once Josh Allen got possession, however, the defending league MVP picked up where he left off in the fourth quarter of last week's win over Jacksonville, leading Buffalo on a 12-play touchdown drive that culminated with a 4-yard score to Mecole Hardman. 

After forcing a three-and-out of Denver on the ensuing possession, it looked like Buffalo might begin running away with this matchup, but a James Cook fumble swung momentum back in the Broncos' favor. Denver cashed in on the turnover with a 69-yard touchdown drive to take a slim 10-7 lead. Allen responded with a field goal drive to knot the game up at 10 apiece. 

While Allen was sharp for most of the half, he made a pivotal mistake after Humphrey's touchdown, fumbling on a scramble with less than 30 seconds to play. Denver recovered with roughly 2 seconds left in the half, allowing Will Lutz to kick a 50-yard field goal to add to the Broncos lead. 

Who will come out on top and advance to the Championship Sunday? As we watch this second half unfold, check out our live blog of Saturday's contest. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Where to watch Bills vs. Broncos

Pinned
Josh Allen has plenty of time

As big a momentum shift as that was for Denver, Josh Allen is going to get the ball with roughly 50 seconds left and all three of his timeouts. Not over yet. 

 
Pinned
Marvin Mims Jr. hauls in go-ahead TD

The Broncos have taken a lead with less than a minute left in regulation. Bo Nix uncorked a 26-yard touchdown to Marvin Mims, who injured himself on the play but was able to survive the ground. It's a 30-27 lead for Denver. WOW!

 
Pinned
Bo Nix converts thrid-and-4

 
Pinned
Courtland Sutton makes first catch of the game

It took until the fourth quarter for Courtland Sutton to record his first catch of the game. Denver couldn't really get him involved earlier. 

 
Pinned
Bills take 27-23 lead with Matt Prater FG

Josh Allen's third-down pass to Shakir hit the group before it got to him, which forced Buffalo to opt for a field goal. Denver will get the ball back with a little over four minutes to play, down by four. 

 
Pinned
Josh Allen picks up thrid-and-5 to keep the clock moving

Buffalo is inching closer to adding to its lead, but, more importantly, keeps the clock ticking. 

 
Pinned
Broncos defense is on its heels

The Bills are coming out swinging on this drive and have just ripped off three-straight plays of 10-plus yards and are now into Denver territory. The Broncos are on the ropes ... 

 
Pinned
Josh Allen lifts Buffalo back on top with 14-yard TD to Kincaid

Despite all the turnovers, Josh Allen is finding a way. The Bills QB threw a perfectly placed ball to Dalton Kincaid for a 14-yard touchdown to give them a 24-23 lead. They've erased a 13-point deficit. Entirely new ballgame. 

 
Pinned
Khalil Shakir explodes for 46-yard gain

Buffalo is suddenly in the red zone after a catch-and-run by Shakir for 46 yards. 

 
Pinned
Fourth quarter on deck ...

Buffalo trails 23-17 as we enter the fourth quarter, but has the ball at their own 38-yard line. The Broncos are trying to avoid being the second No. 1 seed to ever blow a second-half lead of 13-plus points.

 
Pinned
Punt vs. FG attempt for Denver

Not sure I agree with that decision by Sean Payton to opt for the punt instead of trying the 58-yard field goal. Will Lutz already hit from 50 today, and I'd value the attempt to go up by two scores. Payton is putting faith in his defense. 

 
Pinned
Bo Nix converts pivotal third-and-8

 
Pinned
Josh Allen throws INT for third turnover of the day

Oh boy, Josh Allen. The Bills QB has his THIRD turnover of the game, just after Bo Nix gave him the ball. Allen tried to hit Curtis Samuel deep, the ball was a bit underthrown, and safety P.J. Locke swooped in for the interception. 

 
Pinned
Bo Nix intercepted by Deone Walker

And the momentum is starting to swing back to Buffalo. Bo Nix makes an ill-advised pass to Evan Engram and Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker jumped in front to record the interception. Josh Allen will get possession deep in Denver territory. 

 
Pinned
Bills respond with Keon Coleman TD

The Bills can exhale just a little. The defense was able to hold the Denver offense to a field goal after the Allen fumble to begin the second half, and the Buffalo offense responded well after the turnover with a 73-yard touchdown drive. Keon Coleman leaps in for the 10-yard touchdown, and now it's just a 23-17 deficit for Buffalo. 

 
Pinned
Josh Allen fumbles AGAIN!

The Buffalo Bills are picking up right where they left off at the end of the first half. And that's not a good thing. Nik Bonitto was able to sack Josh Allen and strip the football free. Denver recovers and Bo Nix will have the ball inside the red zone. 

 
Pinned
Bills will need to overcome history to advance to AFC Championship

From CBS Sports Research: Road teams are 7-159 all-time when trailing by 10+ points at halftime of a postseason game.

 
Pinned
Josh Allen fumbles on scramble, Denver boots FG

A horrible decision by Josh Allen. The Bills QB was trying to do too much and fumbled on a scramble in the final moments of the half. Denver recovered with two seconds left, which allowed Will Lutz to kick a 50-yard field goal to put the Broncos up 20-10. 

 
Pinned
Lil'Jordan Humphrey redemption

What a topsy-turvy half for Lil'Jordan Humphrey. After dropping an easy touchdown in the first quarter, the Broncos wideout redeems himself with a 29-yard touchdown catch from Bo Nix to give Denver a 17-10 lead just before halftime. 

 
Pinned
Bills injury update: Connor McGovern (head) cleared to return

 
Pinned
Broncos defense bends, but doesn't break

The Bills offense has been able to move the football throughout this first half, but the Denver defense stood tall in the red zone to hold Buffalo to a field goal. It's a 10-10 ballgame. 

 
Pinned
Bills injury update: Connor McGovern is being evaluated for head injury

 
Pinned
Broncos OL Frank Crum scores Denver's first TD

The Broncos are on top 10-7 thanks to some trickery from Sean Payton. He made offensive lineman Frank Crum eligible, and Bo Nix found him for the goal-line touchdown. Denver capitalizes on the James Cook fumble.  

 
Pinned
James Cook fumbles, Broncos recover

A massive swing. The play after Josh Allen rushed for a 26-yard gain, the Broncos forced a fumble off of James Cook. Talanoa Hufanga was in there to leap on the loose free. Denver takes possession at their own 31-yard line. 

 
Pinned
Josh Allen rips off 26-yard run to push into Denver territory

 
Pinned
Drops plaguing Broncos early

Humphrey had the dropped TD on Denver's first possession, and then Courtland Sutton dropped what would've been a third-and-10 conversion. Can't make these types of mistakes with Josh Allen on the other side. 

 
Pinned
Tony Romo breaks down play design on Bills TD

 
Pinned
Josh Allen to Mecole Hardman for 4-yard TD

Buffalo caps off a 12-play drive with a goal-line touchdown to Mecole Hardman as Buffalo takes a 7-3 lead in the final seconds of the first quarter. Josh Allen completed all four of his passes on that drive for 23 yards and that score, while adding eight yards on the ground. 

 
Pinned
Goods news for the Broncos: Surtain back on the field

 
Pinned
Broncos injury update: Pat Bryant ruled OUT with a concussion

The Broncos wideout was heavily involved during Denver's opening possession, but suffered a concussion that will now force him out of this game. Had three catches for 32 yards on that initial drive. 

