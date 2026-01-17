Josh Allen has plenty of time
As big a momentum shift as that was for Denver, Josh Allen is going to get the ball with roughly 50 seconds left and all three of his timeouts. Not over yet.
The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills have the first half of their divisional round playoff matchup in the books. At the break, Denver holds a 20-10 lead thanks, in part, to a go-ahead touchdown drive in the final seconds of the half, where Bo Nix found Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a 29-yard score.
So far, it's been a back-and-forth contest. Denver began the game with an opening field goal drive that chewed over seven minutes of clock. Once Josh Allen got possession, however, the defending league MVP picked up where he left off in the fourth quarter of last week's win over Jacksonville, leading Buffalo on a 12-play touchdown drive that culminated with a 4-yard score to Mecole Hardman.
After forcing a three-and-out of Denver on the ensuing possession, it looked like Buffalo might begin running away with this matchup, but a James Cook fumble swung momentum back in the Broncos' favor. Denver cashed in on the turnover with a 69-yard touchdown drive to take a slim 10-7 lead. Allen responded with a field goal drive to knot the game up at 10 apiece.
While Allen was sharp for most of the half, he made a pivotal mistake after Humphrey's touchdown, fumbling on a scramble with less than 30 seconds to play. Denver recovered with roughly 2 seconds left in the half, allowing Will Lutz to kick a 50-yard field goal to add to the Broncos lead.
Who will come out on top and advance to the Championship Sunday? As we watch this second half unfold, check out our live blog of Saturday's contest. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
The Broncos have taken a lead with less than a minute left in regulation. Bo Nix uncorked a 26-yard touchdown to Marvin Mims, who injured himself on the play but was able to survive the ground. It's a 30-27 lead for Denver. WOW!
It took until the fourth quarter for Courtland Sutton to record his first catch of the game. Denver couldn't really get him involved earlier.
Josh Allen's third-down pass to Shakir hit the group before it got to him, which forced Buffalo to opt for a field goal. Denver will get the ball back with a little over four minutes to play, down by four.
Buffalo is inching closer to adding to its lead, but, more importantly, keeps the clock ticking.
The Bills are coming out swinging on this drive and have just ripped off three-straight plays of 10-plus yards and are now into Denver territory. The Broncos are on the ropes ...
Despite all the turnovers, Josh Allen is finding a way. The Bills QB threw a perfectly placed ball to Dalton Kincaid for a 14-yard touchdown to give them a 24-23 lead. They've erased a 13-point deficit. Entirely new ballgame.
Buffalo is suddenly in the red zone after a catch-and-run by Shakir for 46 yards.
Buffalo trails 23-17 as we enter the fourth quarter, but has the ball at their own 38-yard line. The Broncos are trying to avoid being the second No. 1 seed to ever blow a second-half lead of 13-plus points.
Not sure I agree with that decision by Sean Payton to opt for the punt instead of trying the 58-yard field goal. Will Lutz already hit from 50 today, and I'd value the attempt to go up by two scores. Payton is putting faith in his defense.
Oh boy, Josh Allen. The Bills QB has his THIRD turnover of the game, just after Bo Nix gave him the ball. Allen tried to hit Curtis Samuel deep, the ball was a bit underthrown, and safety P.J. Locke swooped in for the interception.
And the momentum is starting to swing back to Buffalo. Bo Nix makes an ill-advised pass to Evan Engram and Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker jumped in front to record the interception. Josh Allen will get possession deep in Denver territory.
The Bills can exhale just a little. The defense was able to hold the Denver offense to a field goal after the Allen fumble to begin the second half, and the Buffalo offense responded well after the turnover with a 73-yard touchdown drive. Keon Coleman leaps in for the 10-yard touchdown, and now it's just a 23-17 deficit for Buffalo.
The Buffalo Bills are picking up right where they left off at the end of the first half. And that's not a good thing. Nik Bonitto was able to sack Josh Allen and strip the football free. Denver recovers and Bo Nix will have the ball inside the red zone.
From CBS Sports Research: Road teams are 7-159 all-time when trailing by 10+ points at halftime of a postseason game.
A horrible decision by Josh Allen. The Bills QB was trying to do too much and fumbled on a scramble in the final moments of the half. Denver recovered with two seconds left, which allowed Will Lutz to kick a 50-yard field goal to put the Broncos up 20-10.
What a topsy-turvy half for Lil'Jordan Humphrey. After dropping an easy touchdown in the first quarter, the Broncos wideout redeems himself with a 29-yard touchdown catch from Bo Nix to give Denver a 17-10 lead just before halftime.
The Bills offense has been able to move the football throughout this first half, but the Denver defense stood tall in the red zone to hold Buffalo to a field goal. It's a 10-10 ballgame.
The Broncos are on top 10-7 thanks to some trickery from Sean Payton. He made offensive lineman Frank Crum eligible, and Bo Nix found him for the goal-line touchdown. Denver capitalizes on the James Cook fumble.
A massive swing. The play after Josh Allen rushed for a 26-yard gain, the Broncos forced a fumble off of James Cook. Talanoa Hufanga was in there to leap on the loose free. Denver takes possession at their own 31-yard line.
Humphrey had the dropped TD on Denver's first possession, and then Courtland Sutton dropped what would've been a third-and-10 conversion. Can't make these types of mistakes with Josh Allen on the other side.
Buffalo caps off a 12-play drive with a goal-line touchdown to Mecole Hardman as Buffalo takes a 7-3 lead in the final seconds of the first quarter. Josh Allen completed all four of his passes on that drive for 23 yards and that score, while adding eight yards on the ground.
The Broncos wideout was heavily involved during Denver's opening possession, but suffered a concussion that will now force him out of this game. Had three catches for 32 yards on that initial drive.