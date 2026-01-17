The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills have the first half of their divisional round playoff matchup in the books. At the break, Denver holds a 20-10 lead thanks, in part, to a go-ahead touchdown drive in the final seconds of the half, where Bo Nix found Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a 29-yard score.

So far, it's been a back-and-forth contest. Denver began the game with an opening field goal drive that chewed over seven minutes of clock. Once Josh Allen got possession, however, the defending league MVP picked up where he left off in the fourth quarter of last week's win over Jacksonville, leading Buffalo on a 12-play touchdown drive that culminated with a 4-yard score to Mecole Hardman.

After forcing a three-and-out of Denver on the ensuing possession, it looked like Buffalo might begin running away with this matchup, but a James Cook fumble swung momentum back in the Broncos' favor. Denver cashed in on the turnover with a 69-yard touchdown drive to take a slim 10-7 lead. Allen responded with a field goal drive to knot the game up at 10 apiece.

While Allen was sharp for most of the half, he made a pivotal mistake after Humphrey's touchdown, fumbling on a scramble with less than 30 seconds to play. Denver recovered with roughly 2 seconds left in the half, allowing Will Lutz to kick a 50-yard field goal to add to the Broncos lead.

Who will come out on top and advance to the Championship Sunday? As we watch this second half unfold, check out our live blog of Saturday's contest. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch Bills vs. Broncos

Date: Saturday, Jan. 17 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 17 | 4:30 p.m. ET Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports App Odds: Broncos -1.5, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook