Two of the NFL's most exciting teams will meet on Wild Card Weekend as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Bills locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC and had won 10 of 11 games ahead of the NFL Playoffs before falling 23-16 to the New England Patriots in Week 18 with most of their starters resting. Meanwhile, the Broncos had to battle to lock up a spot in the NFL playoff bracket, finally pushing through with a 38-0 win against the Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs in the regular-season finale.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo is 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Broncos odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

How to watch Broncos vs. Bills

Bills vs. Broncos date: Sunday, Jan. 12

Bills vs. Broncos time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Broncos TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Broncos streaming: Paramount+

NFL playoff picks for Broncos vs. Bills

For Bills vs. Broncos, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. Denver did well against the spread this season, going 12-5-0 ATS as they exceeded expectations for Bo Nix's rookie campaign. However, they were also 4-5 straight as a road team this season, while the Bills were a perfect 8-0 at Highmark Stadium.

The Broncos' passing defense ranked 19th in the NFL during the regular season, allowing 220.7 average points per game and 22 touchdowns through the air. They will be heavily challenged in containing Allen, who threw for 3,731 yards while running for another 531 yards and scoring 40 touchdowns overall. The Bills overall defense ranked 17th overall in the league, but is expected to put plenty of pressure on Nix in the Oregon product's playoff debut. You may be able to stream the game here.

