Broncos vs. Bills odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field. Buffalo is 7-3 overall and 3-2 at home, while Denver is 3-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. Buffalo's seven victories have been against opponents with a combined record of 15-55. With another loss, Denver would go 3-8 for the second time in three years. Buffalo is favored by four points in the latest Bills vs. Broncos odds, while the over-under is set at 37.5.

The Bills captured a comfortable 37-20 victory over Miami last week. Quarterback Josh Allen had a stellar game for Buffalo as he picked up 56 yards on the ground on seven carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 117.7. Allen has rushed for four TDs in his past three games and leads the Bills with seven scores on the ground.

In his first season with the Bills, John Brown is enjoying his best year since 2015, with 56 receptions for 817 yards and four TDs.

Meanwhile, Denver squandered a large early lead in a 27-23 to Minnesota. The Broncos were up 20-0 at the end of the first half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. Denver became the first team in five years to blow a 20-point halftime lead on its way to a loss. The Broncos have lost four games in the fourth quarter in which they have led.

Denver's defense is still playing respectably. The Broncos are fourth in the NFL in yards allowed, and they are tied for seventh in points allowed.

The Bills rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. The Broncos are second worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns, with only nine on the year.

