The Denver Broncos are fresh off a bye as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. They'll host the Buffalo Bills in the 2026 NFL Divisional Round on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET and the latest NFL odds from DraftKings list Denver as a 1.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is 45.5 points. However, there are also plenty Broncos vs. Bills player props available and DraftKings is offering two NFL Division Round profit boosts that can be use on qualifying NFL same-game parlays.

Josh Allen is coming off a Herculean performance in which he powered through multiple injury concerns to account for three total touchdowns in a 27-24 win over the Jaguars. However, the SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a more run-heavy approach on Saturday and is projecting Allen for fewer than 30.5 pass attempts. That's the jumping off point for a three-leg Broncos vs. Bills SGP that the model has cooked up for a +1042 payout on DraftKings.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the NFL Divisional Round on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top three Broncos vs. Bills player props at DraftKings on Saturday (odds subject to change):

Josh Allen, Bills, Under 30.5 pass attempts (-123)

Bo Nix, Broncos, Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+121)

Courtland Sutton, Broncos, anytime touchdown scorer (+185)

Combining the model's three Bills vs. Broncos prop picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +1042 (risk $100 to win $1,042).

Josh Allen, Bills, Under 30.5 pass attempts (-123)

Last year's NFL MVP put the Bills on his back against the Jaguars, going 28-of-35 for 273 yards and a touchdown while adding 11 carries for 33 yards and two touchdowns. However, that was only the seventh time this season that Allen has attempted 30 or more passes in a game. In a home win against the Broncos last postseason, Allen only attempted 26 passes and the model is predicting that he averages 28 pass attempts on Saturday.

Bo Nix, Broncos, Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+121)

Nix's sophomore season didn't yield that statistical leap forward that many projected, but he did engineer seven game-winning drives while guiding the Broncos to a 14-3 season, the AFC West title and a No. 1 seed. Now he'll match up with a Bills defense that has been up and down this season, giving up 30 points or more on five occasions and yielding 24 points and 359 yards of total offense last week in Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdown passes last week and the model sees value in plus-money for two or more passing touchdowns from Nix on Saturday.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos, anytime touchdown scorer (+185)

If Nix is throwing multiple touchdown passes, it would certainly make sense that his No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton would be a benefactor and the model thinks this is a great price. It predicts that Sutton scores 0.47 touchdowns on average while this price implies a 34.5% chance to score. Sutton caught 74 passes for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season and he's scored 25 touchdowns in the last three years for Denver. He's also scored in two of Denver's last three home games.