Entering last weekend, the Buffalo Bills hadn't won a road playoff game in over three decades. Saturday, they go for their second in as many weeks as they visit the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Denver Broncos, in the divisional round.

Allen was tremendous in Buffalo's 27-24 wild card round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing 28 of 35 passes (80%) for 273 yards and a touchdown and running for two touchdowns -- including the game winner with 1:04 left -- as well. It was the first fourth-quarter comeback win of his playoff career.

Immediately after Allen's final score, Tre'Davious White deflected a Trevor Lawrence pass, and Cole Bishop caught the redirect for the game-clinching interception. Shaq Thompson also intercepted Lawrence, and the Bills won despite allowing 154 rushing yards on 6.7 yards per carry.

That's been an Achilles heel for Buffalo all season long -- only the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants allowed a higher yards per carry -- but it's unclear how much the Broncos can take advantage. Over the second half of the season, Denver averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, 27th in the NFL.

That could mean it's Bo Nix's chance to shine in a heavily anticipated quarterback matchup. Nix had some ups and downs in his second season, but he was clutch over and over again, leading an NFL-best seven game-winning drives. He can get it done with his arm and his legs -- 356 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground -- and he had an NFL-low 3.5% sack rate, helping keep the Denver offense on schedule.

Nix and the Broncos as a whole will also be looking for a measure of revenge, too, after the Bills beat them 31-7 in last year's wild card round. Buffalo ran for 210 yards and more than doubled up Denver in time of possession (41:43 to 18:17) and yards (471 to 224).

Here's how to watch the game, followed by betting information, keys to the matchup and a pick.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Bills live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 18 | 4:30 p.m. ET Location: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Broncos -1.5, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings)

Broncos vs. Bills: Need to know

Broncos vs. Bills pick, prediction

The Broncos' recent dip in run defense is a legitimate worry. If the Bills can run the ball, they won't back away from it. Even if they can't, as was the case last week, they have Allen to rely upon. On the other side, the Bills have a much better pass defense than run defense, but the Broncos haven't been able to get much going on the ground. When it comes down to it, the Broncos have the best unit in the game -- their defense -- but the Bills have the best player in Allen. I'll go with Allen pulling off another stupendous solo effort. Pick: Bills 23, Broncos 20