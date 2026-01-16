Broncos vs. Bills prediction: Can Denver slow down Josh Allen and advance to AFC title game?
Josh Allen continues his Super Bowl chase against the AFC's No. 1 seed
Entering last weekend, the Buffalo Bills hadn't won a road playoff game in over three decades. Saturday, they go for their second in as many weeks as they visit the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Denver Broncos, in the divisional round.
Allen was tremendous in Buffalo's 27-24 wild card round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing 28 of 35 passes (80%) for 273 yards and a touchdown and running for two touchdowns -- including the game winner with 1:04 left -- as well. It was the first fourth-quarter comeback win of his playoff career.
Immediately after Allen's final score, Tre'Davious White deflected a Trevor Lawrence pass, and Cole Bishop caught the redirect for the game-clinching interception. Shaq Thompson also intercepted Lawrence, and the Bills won despite allowing 154 rushing yards on 6.7 yards per carry.
That's been an Achilles heel for Buffalo all season long -- only the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants allowed a higher yards per carry -- but it's unclear how much the Broncos can take advantage. Over the second half of the season, Denver averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, 27th in the NFL.
That could mean it's Bo Nix's chance to shine in a heavily anticipated quarterback matchup. Nix had some ups and downs in his second season, but he was clutch over and over again, leading an NFL-best seven game-winning drives. He can get it done with his arm and his legs -- 356 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground -- and he had an NFL-low 3.5% sack rate, helping keep the Denver offense on schedule.
Nix and the Broncos as a whole will also be looking for a measure of revenge, too, after the Bills beat them 31-7 in last year's wild card round. Buffalo ran for 210 yards and more than doubled up Denver in time of possession (41:43 to 18:17) and yards (471 to 224).
Here's how to watch the game, followed by betting information, keys to the matchup and a pick.
Where to watch Broncos vs. Bills live
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 18 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Broncos -1.5, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings)
Broncos vs. Bills: Need to know
- The Bills want to run the football. Though Allen is a superstar, the Bills would love to lean on James Cook and the rushing game as much as possible. Cook led the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards this season en route to a second-team All-Pro selection, and in last year's playoff game against the Broncos, he ran 23 times for 120 yards and a touchdown. This year, Buffalo led the entire NFL in rushing success rate and was second in rushing rate. Denver, meanwhile, was very good against the run when looking at the whole season but ranked just 19th in defensive rushing success rate from Weeks 11-17.
- The Broncos have the defensive talent to throw Allen and the Bills off their game. Whether the Broncos have the best defense in the NFL is up for debate, but they certainly have a strong argument. Led by Nik Bonitto (14 sacks), Denver led the NFL with 68 sacks -- 11 more than any other team. The Broncos are much more than a strong pass rush, though: Their 4.5 yards per play allowed was tops in the NFL, and their 6.1 yards per pass attempt allowed was only behind the Seattle Seahawks. The front features skilled pass rushers in Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper and Zach Allen, and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II heads the secondary. If there's one area Denver's defense doesn't thrive in, it's turnovers: The Broncos' 14 forced turnovers were tied for fourth-fewest in the NFL.
- Who will Allen throw to? The Bills lost two wide receivers -- Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers -- to torn ACLs against Jacksonville, meaning they're down to Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Brandin Cooks in their wide receiver room. Curtis Samuel could be back, but it's still a very thin group, one that has struggled all season. Look for tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid as well as running back Ty Johnson (if healthy) to be heavily involved.
- History is on the Broncos' side. Denver has been the No. 1 seed nine times. In six of the previous eight instances, it made the Super Bowl.
Broncos vs. Bills pick, prediction
The Broncos' recent dip in run defense is a legitimate worry. If the Bills can run the ball, they won't back away from it. Even if they can't, as was the case last week, they have Allen to rely upon. On the other side, the Bills have a much better pass defense than run defense, but the Broncos haven't been able to get much going on the ground. When it comes down to it, the Broncos have the best unit in the game -- their defense -- but the Bills have the best player in Allen. I'll go with Allen pulling off another stupendous solo effort. Pick: Bills 23, Broncos 20