Broncos vs. Browns: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Broncos vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Current Records: Denver 2-6; Cleveland 2-5
What to Know
Denver will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will square off against Cleveland at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos have a defense that allows only 18.88 points per game, so Cleveland's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Denver was close but no cigar last week as they fell 15-13 to Indianapolis. No one had a big game offensively for the Broncos, but they got one touchdown from RB Royce Freeman.
Meanwhile, Cleveland might not have won anyway, but with 85 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot. They fell to New England 27-13. Like the Broncos, Cleveland didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got one touchdown from TE Demetrius Harris.
Cleveland's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Tom Brady and got past New England's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 43 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Broncos rank third in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 205 on average. Less enviably, Cleveland is fourth worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 143.3 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Browns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Broncos.
Over/Under: 39
Series History
Denver and Cleveland both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 15, 2018 - Cleveland 17 vs. Denver 16
- Oct 18, 2015 - Denver 26 vs. Cleveland 23
