Broncos vs. Browns live updates: Inactives, game prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'MNF'

A very busy Week 13 of action-packed football is wrapping up on "Monday Night Football" in an AFC battle between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. The Broncos sit at 7-5 and in third place in a competitive AFC West, while the Browns are last in the AFC North at 3-8.

This is the second straight game under the lights for the Browns -- they're coming off a huge upset win over the Steelers on "Thursday Night Football." Denver is also coming off a divisional win, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

While the Browns have been plagued with quarterback issues this season, the Broncos are watching rookie Bo Nix break franchise records. Nix has the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in team history (16) and became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to have a completion percentage of at least 80 while recording 300 yards and four passing touchdowns in a game.

Cleveland hasn't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, but with just three wins, its season is looking lost. Denver, on the other hand, is in a tight playoff race, currently sitting in the final spot if the season ended today. With the 6-7 Indianapolis Colts and 5-7 Miami Dolphins not far behind, each game holds a significant weight.

The Brown's offense will be without wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion), and former Bronco Jerry Jeudy is likely to be going head-to-head with shutdown corner Patrick Surtain II. Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has four interceptions and two fumbles lost on the season, so the Broncos defense, which has consistently caused turnovers, could be a problem for him.

Do the Browns have it in them to pull off another upset, or will the Broncos have an easy win ahead of them? Follow below for all the real-time updates, stats and highlights from the Week 13 "Monday Night Football" showdown.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Browns

Date: Monday, Dec. 2 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)

Betting odds: Broncos -6, O/U 42 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

