Broncos vs. Browns live updates: Inactives, game prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'MNF'

Two teams going in different directions
Cleveland is 3-8 this season, and they are 1-7 against non-AFC North teams. Denver is 7-5, and they are 6-0 vs. teams .500 or below this season.
A very busy Week 13 of action-packed football is wrapping up on "Monday Night Football" in an AFC battle between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. The Broncos sit at 7-5 and in third place in a competitive AFC West, while the Browns are last in the AFC North at 3-8.
This is the second straight game under the lights for the Browns -- they're coming off a huge upset win over the Steelers on "Thursday Night Football." Denver is also coming off a divisional win, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
While the Browns have been plagued with quarterback issues this season, the Broncos are watching rookie Bo Nix break franchise records. Nix has the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in team history (16) and became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to have a completion percentage of at least 80 while recording 300 yards and four passing touchdowns in a game.
Cleveland hasn't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, but with just three wins, its season is looking lost. Denver, on the other hand, is in a tight playoff race, currently sitting in the final spot if the season ended today. With the 6-7 Indianapolis Colts and 5-7 Miami Dolphins not far behind, each game holds a significant weight.
The Brown's offense will be without wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion), and former Bronco Jerry Jeudy is likely to be going head-to-head with shutdown corner Patrick Surtain II. Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has four interceptions and two fumbles lost on the season, so the Broncos defense, which has consistently caused turnovers, could be a problem for him.
Do the Browns have it in them to pull off another upset, or will the Broncos have an easy win ahead of them? Follow below for all the real-time updates, stats and highlights from the Week 13 "Monday Night Football" showdown.
Date: Monday, Dec. 2 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)
Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Betting odds: Broncos -6, O/U 42 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Check out the latest Caesars promo code to get in the game.
Cleveland is 3-8 this season, and they are 1-7 against non-AFC North teams. Denver is 7-5, and they are 6-0 vs. teams .500 or below this season.
The reigning DPOY is coming off a three-sack performance in Cleveland's upset win over Pittsburgh. Garrett has had six sacks in this last three games after tallying four sacks in the Browns' first eight games.
Garrett may have an extra chip on his shoulder tonight; he is not the leading vote-getter at his position in the AFC after one week of voting. That honor has instead gone to Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.
These two teams faced off in the AFC Championship game three times over a four-year span from 1986-89. The first two matchups had legendary endings. John Elway led the Broncos on a 98-yard, game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter that has been labeled as "The Drive." Denver then won the game in OT.
A year later, the Browns appeared destined to turn the tables on the Broncos until Earnest Byner -- who had enjoyed a monster game to that point -- fumbled just before he would have scored the tying TD in the game's final minute. the Broncos prevailed again, but would lose in the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year.
As you can see, the Browns will be without several key players that includes multiple starters. Cleveland has elevated former Giants wideout Kadarius Toney from the practice squad.
S Juan Thornhill
WR Cedric Tillman
RB D'Onta Foreman
CB Chigozie Anusiem
T Jedrick Wills Jr.
DT Sam Kamara
DE James Houston
WR Josh Reynolds is active after being labeled as questionable with a hand injury.