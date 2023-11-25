The Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos are set to square off in a Week 12 AFC battle that projects to have significant postseason implication on Sunday. Denver is 5-5 overall and 3-3 at home, while Cleveland is 7-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Broncos are coming off a 21-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings and have won four straight. The Browns are riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 in Week 11. Denver leads the all-time series 24-7.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Broncos vs. Browns odds, and the over/under is set at 37 points. Before making any Browns vs. Broncos picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Browns vs. Broncos and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Broncos vs. Browns spread: Broncos -1.5

Broncos vs. Browns over/under: 37 points

Broncos vs. Browns money line: Broncos -124, Browns +104

Broncos vs. Browns picks: See picks here

Broncos vs. Browns live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Browns

Cleveland narrowly escaped with a win in Week 11, beating the Steelers 13-10. The victory was familiar territory for the Browns, who now have three in a row, putting themselves squarely in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

Cleveland has one of the NFL's top defenses in 2023. The Browns lead the league in total defense, allowing 243.3 total yards per game, and passing defense, allowing 143.7 passing yards per game. Defensive end Myles Garrett is a top contender to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. Garrett leads the NFL with 13 sacks in 2023. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Broncos

Meanwhile, Denver has more to be thankful for after their game against Minnesota on Sunday Night Football in Week 11. In a tight game that could have gone either way, the Broncos made off with a 21-20 victory over the Vikings. The win was nothing new for Denver as they're now sitting on four straight.

The Broncos' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Courtland Sutton, who picked up 66 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Russell Wilson, who threw for 259 yards and a touchdown while completing 77.1% of his passes. Wil Lutz did his part by putting the turning in a perfect night, connecting on five field goals. The Broncos were down by five with only three minutes and 17 seconds left when they drove 77 yards for the winning score. Wilson hit Sutton from 15 yards out for the go-ahead score. See which team to pick here.

How to make Broncos vs. Browns picks

The model has simulated Broncos vs. Browns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the Week 12 Broncos vs. Browns matchup, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Broncos spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.