Denver will put its four-game winning streak on the line when it hosts Cleveland in an AFC battle on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos (5-5) extended their hot streak with a 21-20 win over Minnesota last week, scoring a game-winning touchdown with just over a minute remaining. Cleveland has won three straight games and five of its last six, including a 13-10 win against Pittsburgh last week. The Browns (7-3) are a half-game back of Baltimore in the AFC North, while the Broncos are two games back of Kansas City in the AFC West.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Broncos vs. Browns odds, and the over/under is 37.5 points. Before making any Browns vs. Broncos picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Browns vs. Broncos and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Broncos vs. Browns spread: Broncos -1.5

Broncos vs. Browns over/under: 37.5 points

Broncos vs. Browns money line: Broncos -123, Browns +103

Broncos vs. Browns picks: See picks here

Broncos vs. Browns live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Browns

Cleveland narrowly escaped with a win in Week 11, beating the Steelers 13-10. The victory was familiar territory for the Browns, who now have three in a row, putting themselves squarely in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

Cleveland has one of the NFL's top defenses in 2023. The Browns lead the league in total defense, allowing 243.3 total yards per game, and passing defense, allowing 143.7 passing yards per game. Defensive end Myles Garrett is a top contender to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. Garrett leads the NFL with 13 sacks in 2023. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Broncos

The Broncos have a chance to win five straight games for the first time since their Super Bowl 50 victory eight years ago, extending their turnaround with a 21-20 win over Minnesota last week. They have covered the spread in three of their four wins during their current hot streak, as their defense continues to improve. Denver allowed an average of 33.3 points in its first six games, but it has allowed just 17 points per game since then.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has stepped up as well, throwing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions over the last four weeks. He gives Denver a quarterback advantage over Cleveland, which has been forced to start Dorian Thompson-Robinson due to a Deshaun Watson injury. Thompson-Robinson completed less than 56% of his passes last week, failing to throw a touchdown for the third time in as many appearances. See which team to pick here.

How to make Broncos vs. Browns picks

The model has simulated Broncos vs. Browns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Broncos vs. Browns, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Broncos spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.