Broncos vs. Browns score, takeaways: Denver survives Jameis Winston-led attack, outlasts Cleveland on 'MNF'

Despite historic performances from Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy, the Cleveland Browns came up short in what was a thrilling game against the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football."

Winston set the Broncos' franchise record for most passing yards in a single game. He also threw a pair of pick-sixes, the second one courtesy of cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian with 1:46 left that sealed Denver's 41-32 win. Denver had regained the lead moments earlier on Wil Lutz's 27-yard field goal.

The Broncos' second-ranked scoring defense was torched for most of the night by Winston and Jeudy. Winston threw for a career-high 497 yards in addition to his four touchdown passes. Jeudy's 235 receiving yards is the most-ever against a former team. Still, the Broncos' two defensive scores was ultimately the difference in what was otherwise an evenly matched game.

Broncos standout linebacker Nik Bonitto's pick six gave Denver a double-digit lead late in the first half. But Winston and Co. refused to go away and eventually took the lead on Jeudy's 70-yard touchdown catch that occurred mere moments after Marvin Mims Jr. opened the second half with a 93-yard score on a pass thrown by Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Denver, though, received clutch plays down the stretch by its defense. The Broncos' offense also received another solid game from Nix, who threw for 294 yards. Mims and fellow wideout Courtland Sutton both went over 100 yards receiving. Running back Jaleel McLaughlin came up big in the second half and finished with 84 yards on 14 carries.

Why the Broncos won

While Bo Nix had about half the number of passing yards his opponent had, he still put up 294, with one touchdown along with two interceptions. Nix has an ability to throw on the run and extend plays, which helped his offense. Two Broncos had 100-plus yards receiving: Marvin Mims Jr., who racked up 105 yards on three receptions, and Courtland Sutton, who had 102 yards on six catches. Nix's connection with Sutton is proving to be crucial to their offensive success and is building each week.

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston put up a whopping 497 yards, passing his career high of 457 and setting a franchise record. The Broncos couldn't completely stop Winston (clearly), but they were able to prey on his weaknesses. Winston struggles with turning the ball over, and while his four touchdowns were impressive, he also had three interceptions. Two of the three picks were pick-sixes and one sealed the game for the Broncos. The Browns were in the game the whole time because of Winston, but he was the one falling on the sword in the end with a pass that went into the wrong hands.

Why the Browns lost

The Browns put up record-breaking numbers. From Winston's 497 yards, to Jerry Jeudy's incredible 235 yards on nine receptions with one touchdown, Cleveland didn't look like a three-win team out there … until they did. They had more first downs, more total yards, fewer yards from penalties, had the ball longer and ran more plays. Yet with the game on the line and time to go ahead, they folded and turned the ball over.

This marks the most yards allowed in a win by any team this year, so while the Browns went down, they went down swinging.

Winston took three sacks for a loss of 22 yards, while Cleveland's defense didn't get to Nix once, and these differences proved costly. The Broncos also had a slight advantage in rushing yards, with 106 compared to the Browns' 77.

Turning point

The Broncos were deep in their own territory, facing a third-and-11 from their own 7-yard line. Nix threw an impressive pass to Marvin Mims Jr., who went 93 yards to the end zone to put the Broncos up 28-17. Denver led for the majority of the matchup and on a night where both quarterbacks were slinging it, making a statement with a big play was necessary.

Play of the game

The Broncos kicked a field goal to take a 34-32 lead, but the Browns had plenty of time to march down the field and at least attempt a game-winning field goal. The Broncos defense came up big to start the drive, sacking Winston for a loss of 8 yards and their efforts did not stop there.

Winston's pass to Elijah Moore was intercepted by Ja'Quan McMillian, who put in the extra effort, taking it 46 yards all the way to the house. The extra point made it 41-32, where the score would stay.

Here's a look at Winston's second pick six of the night:

What's next

Denver now moves to 8-5, improving its playoff chances. It will have a break with a bye in Week 14. The Broncos will then host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. The Colts are currently 6-7 and coming off a close win against the New England Patriots.

The Browns, sitting at 3-9, will head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 14. Cleveland handed Russell Wilson his only loss as a starter so far this season, so this divisional game will be a chance for Pittsburgh to get some revenge. The Steelers are clearly the better team, but AFC North games are always interesting, as we saw just over a week ago.