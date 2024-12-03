Broncos vs. Browns score, takeaways: Denver survives Jameis Winston-led attack, outlasts Cleveland on 'MNF'

Broncos celebrate
Despite historic performances from Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy, the Cleveland Browns came up short in what was a thrilling game against the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football."
Winston set the Broncos' franchise record for most passing yards in a single game. He also threw a pair of pick-sixes, the second one courtesy of cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian with 1:46 left that sealed Denver's 41-32 win. Denver had regained the lead moments earlier on Wil Lutz's 27-yard field goal.
The Broncos' second-ranked scoring defense was torched for most of the night by Winston and Jeudy. Winston threw for a career-high 497 yards in addition to his four touchdown passes. Jeudy's 235 receiving yards is the most-ever against a former team. Still, the Broncos' two defensive scores was ultimately the difference in what was otherwise an evenly matched game.
Broncos standout linebacker Nik Bonitto's pick six gave Denver a double-digit lead late in the first half. But Winston and Co. refused to go away and eventually took the lead on Jeudy's 70-yard touchdown catch that occurred mere moments after Marvin Mims Jr. opened the second half with a 93-yard score on a pass thrown by Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.
Denver, though, received clutch plays down the stretch by its defense. The Broncos' offense also received another solid game from Nix, who threw for 294 yards. Mims and fellow wideout Courtland Sutton both went over 100 yards receiving. Running back Jaleel McLaughlin came up big in the second half and finished with 84 yards on 14 carries.
While Bo Nix had about half the number of passing yards his opponent had, he still put up 294, with one touchdown along with two interceptions. Nix has an ability to throw on the run and extend plays, which helped his offense. Two Broncos had 100-plus yards receiving: Marvin Mims Jr., who racked up 105 yards on three receptions, and Courtland Sutton, who had 102 yards on six catches. Nix's connection with Sutton is proving to be crucial to their offensive success and is building each week.
Browns quarterback Jameis Winston put up a whopping 497 yards, passing his career high of 457 and setting a franchise record. The Broncos couldn't completely stop Winston (clearly), but they were able to prey on his weaknesses. Winston struggles with turning the ball over, and while his four touchdowns were impressive, he also had three interceptions. Two of the three picks were pick-sixes and one sealed the game for the Broncos. The Browns were in the game the whole time because of Winston, but he was the one falling on the sword in the end with a pass that went into the wrong hands.
The Browns put up record-breaking numbers. From Winston's 497 yards, to Jerry Jeudy's incredible 235 yards on nine receptions with one touchdown, Cleveland didn't look like a three-win team out there … until they did. They had more first downs, more total yards, fewer yards from penalties, had the ball longer and ran more plays. Yet with the game on the line and time to go ahead, they folded and turned the ball over.
This marks the most yards allowed in a win by any team this year, so while the Browns went down, they went down swinging.
Winston took three sacks for a loss of 22 yards, while Cleveland's defense didn't get to Nix once, and these differences proved costly. The Broncos also had a slight advantage in rushing yards, with 106 compared to the Browns' 77.
The Broncos were deep in their own territory, facing a third-and-11 from their own 7-yard line. Nix threw an impressive pass to Marvin Mims Jr., who went 93 yards to the end zone to put the Broncos up 28-17. Denver led for the majority of the matchup and on a night where both quarterbacks were slinging it, making a statement with a big play was necessary.
The Broncos kicked a field goal to take a 34-32 lead, but the Browns had plenty of time to march down the field and at least attempt a game-winning field goal. The Broncos defense came up big to start the drive, sacking Winston for a loss of 8 yards and their efforts did not stop there.
Winston's pass to Elijah Moore was intercepted by Ja'Quan McMillian, who put in the extra effort, taking it 46 yards all the way to the house. The extra point made it 41-32, where the score would stay.
Denver now moves to 8-5, improving its playoff chances. It will have a break with a bye in Week 14. The Broncos will then host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. The Colts are currently 6-7 and coming off a close win against the New England Patriots.
The Browns, sitting at 3-9, will head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 14. Cleveland handed Russell Wilson his only loss as a starter so far this season, so this divisional game will be a chance for Pittsburgh to get some revenge. The Steelers are clearly the better team, but AFC North games are always interesting, as we saw just over a week ago.
Denver is celebrating winning the shootout with the home crowd.
It's deja vu all over again for Jameis Winston, who had another drive stolen by an interception. If the last interception didn't secure Denver's win, then this one certainly did. The clock runs out after the pass intended for David Njoku is picked off by Cody Barton and ran in the other direction for 56 yards.
Defensive pass interference puts the Browns at first-and-goal at the two yard line, giving the Browns some hope.
Winston is the first player in NFL history with 450 passing yards and two pick six's in a single game.
Jameis Winston, who has historically struggled with interceptions, throws his second pick six of the night and one that will likely end things and secure a Denver win. Ja'Quan McMillian came up with what Denver needed, picking off Winston and going untouched for 46 yards to the house. Wil Lutz extra point gives the Broncos a nine point lead.
Winston's pass was intended for Elijah Moore.
Broncos 41, Browns 32
This game is riding on the Broncos defense, who came up with a big play to start the series.
With two minutes left, we have a nail biter. Broncos 24, Browns 32 and Cleveland has the ball at their own 42.
Jerry Jeudy has 219 receiving yards with just over two minutes remaining in the game. This is the most by any player against their former team, breaking Terrell Owens' record of 213 yards against the 49ers in 2008.
The Broncos have the lead back. Wil Lutz's 27-yard field goal is good to put Denver up 34-32.
Head coach Sean Payton had a difficult decision. Down 32-31 with just under three minutes to go in the game, he had two choices. One option was going for it on fourth-and-1 on the Cleveland 9 yard line and risk being down by one and giving the Browns back the ball. His other option was to kick the field goal, which is more likely to produce points, but doesn't even put them up by a field goal, leaving room for the Browns to get ahead with plenty of time left to kick a game-winner, or even get to the end zone again. They also took a time out, which could come back to bite them if their offense gets the ball back.
Broncos 34, Browns 32
Browns are now without defensive backs Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit. Big losses for Browns defense at a crucial point in the game.
Bo Nix put the ball exactly where it needed to be for his pass catcher to make the play. Nix connected with Lucas Krull for 12 yards and a first down on a second-and-8 try.
Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit are both on the sidelines with injuries. The medical staff was working on Ward's calf and Delpit was taken for an evaluation.
Winston has 446 passing yards with just under nine minutes remaining in the game. The Browns franchise record for most passing yards in a game came from Josh McCown in 2015 against the Ravens, when he threw for 457 yards in a game that took overtime.
Winston is also approaching his own career high, which is 458 passing yards in a single game.
The Broncos didn't account for Nick Chubb, who was all alone with an easy walk into the end zone. Jameis Winston spotted his man open and the 5-yard pass gave Cleveland the lead. The extra point gives the Browns a one point edge.
This is the first time the Browns have lead since the second quarter, when they were up 10-7.
Browns 32, Broncos 31
Jameis Winston has 441 passing yards with just over ten minutes to play in the fourth. This marks Winston's fifth game with 400-plus passing yards.
Browns cornerback Mike Ford is questionable to return with cramps.
It's been a busy night for Jerry Jeudy. On first down, Jameis Winston connects with a wide open Jeudy for 35 yards and a first down.
Jameis Winston is sacked by Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper for a loss of 14 yards on second and nine at Cleveland's 27 yard line. There was a questionable non-call on the play, with Cooper appearing to rough the passer.
Wil Lutz's field goal from 36 yards is good, putting Denver up by six points.
Broncos 31, Browns 25
The Broncos are attempting to draw the Browns offsides on fourth-and-two. Instead the Broncos take a delay of game and a five yard penalty.
Jaleel McLaughlin takes it 17 yards to put the Broncos right ahead of the red zone.
Bo Nix's pass to Courtland Sutton goes for 32 yards to bring them out of being deep into their own territory.
Nick Chubb goes 19 yards for a first down on a pass from Jameis Winston.
Jeudy 's previous four games since Jameis Winston entered the starting lineup:
Catches: 25
Yards: 379
Tonight: 6 catches, 167 yards, TD
"I just want to go back up there and whip their a--."