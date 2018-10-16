Broncos vs. Cardinals odds: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from expert who's 11-5 on Arizona games

The Arizona Cardinals host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 7 of the NFL season. Denver is a 1.5-point favorite, with the total at 40 in the latest Broncos vs. Cardinals odds, but both teams are moving in the wrong direction. After getting their first win of the year, the Cardinals dropped to 1-5 with a loss last week, while the Broncos are now losers of four in a row after starting at 2-0. With both teams struggling, making your Broncos vs. Cardinals picks could be a challenge. That's why you'll want SportsLine expert R.J. White and his sensational record picking the Cardinals on your side.

White knows that despite their loss to the Vikings, the Cardinals have been playing better football over the past month. After losing their first two games by an average of 26 points, the Cardinals have been outscored by an average of just five in their past four games.

That improvement is largely the byproduct of a defense that's become opportunistic during that span. The Cardinals have forced nine turnovers in their past four games. And Case Keenum's eight interceptions in six games for the Broncos may give the Cardinals their best chance of scoring the upset.

But just because the Cardinals have been competitive doesn't mean they're a lock to cover on Thursday Night Football.

The Broncos have actually moved the ball efficiently with the No. 12 total offense in the NFL. That should give them ample opportunity to march up and down the field against the Cardinals' No. 24-ranked total defense.

You can also expect Broncos defensive studs Bradley Chubb and Von Miller to come after rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. He was sacked four times in the loss to Minnesota, and the Broncos' edge rushers have combined for 10 sacks already on the year.

