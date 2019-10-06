Broncos vs. Chargers: Live updates, game stats, highlights as Denver chases first win in Week 5
The Chargers have an opportunity to get back over. 500 with a victory over the winless Broncos
The Denver Broncos are really trying to avoid an 0-5 start. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is making sure of it with a 70-yard touchdown catch to give the Broncos a two touchdown lead over the Los Angeles Chargers after the first quarter. The Broncos entered the game near the bottom in the NFL in yards per play (4.5), but averaged 13 yards per play on their first two possessions.
Joe Flacco started the game 4-of-6 for 114 yards, with Sutton having two catches for 82 yards on the five-play, 81-yard scoring drive. The Chargers have been trying to get Melvin Gordon going early in his first game since holding out the first three games (was active in Week 4 but didn't play). Gordon touched the ball on four of the first five Chargers plays, but Philip Rivers has an early interception.
Follow all of the action in our live blog below:
How to watch
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
