Broncos vs. Chargers: Live updates, game stats, highlights as Denver chases first win
The Chargers have an opportunity to get back over. 500 with a victory over the winless Broncos
While the Broncos are winless through four games for the first time since 1999, they aren't as bad as the record indicates. Denver did lose two games on walk-off field goals and only have a minus-23 scoring differential. It doesn't help the Broncos aren't getting the quarterback play they anticipated from Joe Flacco, even though they are averaging 248.8 yards per game (15th in NFL). Flacco only has five passing touchdowns in the first quarter of the season, a number that has to improve if Denver wants to turn its season around.
Facing the Chargers will be no easy task. Los Angeles has been dynamic with Austin Ekeler, but is getting Melvin Gordon back, boosting an offense already averaging 403.8 yards per game (fifth in NFL) and 6.4 yards per game (fourth). Gordon will instantly improve the red zone offense for the Chargers, even if his workload is still limited.
The Chargers are in the middle of a three-game stretch where the three teams they face have a combined 1-11 record. The Broncos begin a stretch which they play four consecutive playoff teams from 2018. It's do-or-die for Denver, while Los Angeles looks to stay in the playoff hunt by getting over the .500 mark.
How to watch
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
