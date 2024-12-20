Broncos vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football

It's a battle for a playoff spot in the AFC between two divisional foes

A spot in the AFC postseason bracket is up for grabs with two AFC West rivals -- the 9-5 Denver Broncos and 8-6 Los Angeles Chargers -- squaring off in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Denver, riding a four-game winning streak and currently sitting as the conference's sixth seed, can clinch postseason spot Thursday night with a win or a tie. That means the Broncos are the cusp of their first playoff appearance since the 2015 season when they won Super Bowl 50 in Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning's swan song. 

The Broncos' current, eight-season postseason drought is the longest playoff dry spell in NFL history following a team's Super Bowl victory. Los Angeles is right behind Denver as the AFC's seventh seed, and the Chargers can earn a postseason berth in Week 16 with a win Thursday night and losses by both the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. 

The 'TNF' victor will likely be decided by which quarterback, Broncos rookie Bo Nix and Chargers veteran Justin Herbert, can move the ball better against their opponent's top-scoring defenses. Both Denver and Los Angeles, along with the Philadelphia Eagles, colead the NFL in points per game allowed, surrendering only 17.6 points per game. 

Which team will come out on top in Week 16? Stay up to date in our live blog below for analysis, key plays, highlights and more. 

Chargers vs. Broncos where to watch

Date: Thursday, Dec. 19 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Stream: Prime Video 
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Chargers -2.5, O/U 41.5 (SportsLine consensus)

Herbert gets picked

Well there that goes! Kris Abrams-Draine just made a terrific play on a Herbert pass up the seam and came away with an interception. Just cut right in front of the receiver and snatched it out of the air. Only Herbert's third pick of the season.

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 2:31 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 9:31 pm EST
 
Justin Herbert (12-14 for 141 yards) has been just as effective as Bo Nix (14-19, 158 yards, 2 TD) on a per-dropback basis so far. The difference here is Gus Edwards has 18 yards on his 8 carries and the Broncos' backs are averaging over 5 yards per carry, so Denver's drives have sustained in a way L.A.'s haven't.

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 2:30 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 9:30 pm EST
 
Chargers defense gets a stop

That sack by Bosa was enough to get L.A. its first stop of the night. Nix's third-down pass for Vele was tapped up into the air. No defenders in the area or else it might've had a chance to get picked. Now Herbert can cut this to a one-score lead before the half and make it a very different game.

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 2:22 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 9:22 pm EST
 
With 4:13 left in the second quarter, the Broncos finally had their first negative play of the night. Joey Bosa dropped Bo Nix for a sack.

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 2:18 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 9:18 pm EST
 
Danger zone for L.A.

The Chargers go three-and-out this time, and now Denver has a chance to make it a three-score game. Also, Gus Edwards is getting looked at by trainers. Wheels might be starting to come off for the Chargers here.

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 2:17 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 9:17 pm EST
 
Two pretty egregious missed calls in favor of the Broncos so far, with the personal foul on their opening drive and the missed illegal man downfield on that last touchdown.

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 2:12 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 9:12 pm EST
 
Too easy for the Broncos

Stop me if you've heard this before: The Broncos easily marched right down the field and scored a touchdown. 6 plays, 70 yards, 2:28, zero negative plays, and Devaughn Vele with the score this time.

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 2:09 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 9:09 pm EST
 
Chargers stall out, settle for a field goal

It looked like we were on our way to a fourth consecutive touchdown drive, but the Broncos stuffed Gus Edwards behind the line of scrimmage on a third-and-1 opportunity and Jim Harbaugh decided to send the field goal team out there. The way this Broncos offense looks so far, that might be a pretty big mistake. The Chargers need all the points they can get if they want to keep pace. (And you shouldn't really be kicking on fourth-and-3 from the 19 in the first place.)

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 2:01 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 9:01 pm EST
 
Broncos moving the ball at will, score again

Once again, Denver got whatever it wanted on a relatively easy touchdown drive. Bo Nix threw two incomplete passes but every other play gained positive yards. The touchdown came on a play-action bootleg concept with FB Michael Burton sneaking out into the flat. Extremely easy stuff.

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 1:52 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 8:52 pm EST
 
Chargers strike back

Significantly more effective second drive for the Chargers. They marched right down the field just as efficiently as Denver did on its first possession. Justin Herbert is now 4 of 4 for 43 yards, with the big plays on the drive being completions to Josh Palmer and Scott Matlock, plus a 19-yard run by Kimani Vidal before Gus Edwards punched it into the end zone from the 1-yard line.

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 1:37 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 8:37 pm EST
 
Marcus Maye QUESTIONABLE to return

The Chargers are incredibly banged up in the secondary and could now be without yet another safety. The Amazon broadcast reported that Maye has an ankle injury and headed to the X-ray room.

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 1:33 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 8:33 pm EST
 
Audric Estime gets the scoring started

Quick, efficient work for the Broncos on that first possession. They gained positive yards on every snap. 10 plays, 72 yards, 5:56 off the clock and Estime's first career touchdown from 3 yards out.

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 1:28 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 8:28 pm EST
 
Lots of room to run for Denver

The Broncos have not been very good at running the ball this season (23rd in the NFL in yards per carry), but are finding plenty of success on the ground on their first drive. The Chargers have yielded 4.7 yards per carry to opponents, so this early success makes some sense.

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 1:25 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 8:25 pm EST
 
Chargers quickly go three-and-out

Not a particularly inspiring opening drive for L.A. There was not much room for Gus Edwards on either first or second down, and then a flip to Derius Davis on third down went nowhere. Broncos will have a chance to take an early lead here.

Jared Dubin
December 20, 2024, 1:19 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 8:19 pm EST
 
December 20, 2024, 1:13 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 8:13 pm EST
 
December 20, 2024, 1:11 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 8:11 pm EST
 
December 20, 2024, 1:04 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 8:04 pm EST
 
December 20, 2024, 12:55 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 7:55 pm EST
 
December 20, 2024, 12:55 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 7:55 pm EST
 
December 20, 2024, 12:48 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 7:48 pm EST
 
December 20, 2024, 12:31 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 7:31 pm EST
 
December 20, 2024, 12:25 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 7:25 pm EST
 
December 20, 2024, 12:15 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 7:15 pm EST
 
December 20, 2024, 12:06 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 7:06 pm EST
 
December 20, 2024, 12:05 AM
Dec. 19, 2024, 7:05 pm EST
 
December 19, 2024, 11:54 PM
Dec. 19, 2024, 6:54 pm EST
 
December 19, 2024, 11:48 PM
Dec. 19, 2024, 6:48 pm EST
 
Chargers inactives

L.A. down a pair of defensive backs, plus TE Will Dissly.

Jared Dubin
December 19, 2024, 11:48 PM
Dec. 19, 2024, 6:48 pm EST
 
Broncos inactives

Denver still without CB Riley Moss. Also no RB Jaleel McLaughlin tonight.

Jared Dubin
December 19, 2024, 11:47 PM
Dec. 19, 2024, 6:47 pm EST

