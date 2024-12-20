Broncos vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football

A spot in the AFC postseason bracket is up for grabs with two AFC West rivals -- the 9-5 Denver Broncos and 8-6 Los Angeles Chargers -- squaring off in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Denver, riding a four-game winning streak and currently sitting as the conference's sixth seed, can clinch postseason spot Thursday night with a win or a tie. That means the Broncos are the cusp of their first playoff appearance since the 2015 season when they won Super Bowl 50 in Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning's swan song.

The Broncos' current, eight-season postseason drought is the longest playoff dry spell in NFL history following a team's Super Bowl victory. Los Angeles is right behind Denver as the AFC's seventh seed, and the Chargers can earn a postseason berth in Week 16 with a win Thursday night and losses by both the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The 'TNF' victor will likely be decided by which quarterback, Broncos rookie Bo Nix and Chargers veteran Justin Herbert, can move the ball better against their opponent's top-scoring defenses. Both Denver and Los Angeles, along with the Philadelphia Eagles, colead the NFL in points per game allowed, surrendering only 17.6 points per game.

Which team will come out on top in Week 16? Stay up to date in our live blog below for analysis, key plays, highlights and more.

Chargers vs. Broncos where to watch

Date: Thursday, Dec. 19 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Stream: Prime Video

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chargers -2.5, O/U 41.5 (SportsLine consensus)