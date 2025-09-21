Broncos vs. Chargers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for Week 3 AFC West game

Yes, it's early, but first place in the AFC West is on the line Sunday when the Chargers host the Broncos in Week 3.

The Chargers are off to one of the most impressive starts in all of football, having defeated the Chiefs in Brazil and the Raiders in Las Vegas to get the campaign underway. Justin Herbert is playing at an MVP level, and a three-headed wide receiver monster of Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston has come together nicely. Herbert is targeting wide receivers on 82% of his throws, on pace to be the highest on record (since 2000).

The Broncos, meanwhile, are looking to regain their identity on both sides of the ball after a 29-28 loss to the Colts in Week 2. Denver gave up 173 rushing yards and 9.3 yards per completion, both its worst marks since the 2023 season. It was far from the standout performance the unit produced against the Titans in Week 1.

Offensively, Bo Nix already has four turnovers this season, tied for second-most among all players through two weeks. The Chargers are coming off a three-interception game against Geno Smith, so they'll certainly be looking to take advantage of any passes gone astray.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Broncos live