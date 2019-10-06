Broncos vs. Chargers odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an AFC West battle on Sunday as the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers face off at 4:05 p.m. ET at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Chargers are 2-2 overall and 1-1 at home this season, while Denver is 0-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Chargers are 1-2-1 against the spread this season, but are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against AFC West teams. Denver is 1-3 against the spread this season, and just 1-7 against the spread in its last eight games. The Chargers are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 44.5. Before you make any Broncos vs. Chargers picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model has taken into account that the Chargers got back on track against the Miami Dolphins last week, as quarterback Philip Rivers passed for 310 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-10 Los Angeles romp. Winless Miami tried to make it a game, taking a first-quarter lead on a 34-yard Josh Rosen touchdown pass to DeVante Parker. But the Chargers kept pouring it on all game to send Miami to 0-4. Running back Melvin Gordon, who recently ended his holdout, is expected to make his season debut for the Chargers on Sunday against the Broncos.

Winless Denver, meanwhile, had a chance last week against Jacksonville, but couldn't contain running back Leonard Fournette in a 26-24 loss. Fournette went for a career-high 225 yards and Josh Lambo kicked a 33-yard field-goal as time expired to keep the Broncos out of the win column. Denver quarterback Joe Flacco passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, with wide receiver Courtland Sutton catching six passes for 62 yards and two scores.

Despite not having won a game this season, Denver will enter Sunday's AFC West showdown with confidence. That's because the Broncos are 12-4 in their last 16 games against the Chargers. However, Los Angeles will be full of confidence as well, having won 14 of its last 19 games.

