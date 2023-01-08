Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are headed to the playoffs, but first they must visit Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos for a Week 18 standoff on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Bolts have won five of their last six games and are healthier than ever as they aim to secure the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Broncos will close out what has been a disappointing season despite almost pulling off an upset over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Broncos are three-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 39.5.

How to watch Chargers vs. Broncos

Broncos vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Broncos vs. Chargers time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Week 18 NFL picks for Chargers vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Chargers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 158-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Broncos vs. Chargers, the model is picking Los Angeles to cover the spread. The line has changed over the week since the Chargers can technically secure the No. 5 seed in the AFC before the game even starts and there is a possibility L.A. head coach Brandon Staley rests some of his starters to keep them healthy for the playoffs.

That said, the Chargers are still the better team on both sides of the ball and should be able to contain Denver's offense after allowing an average of 11 points over their last four consecutive victories. Despite with the valiant effort Denver put up in Week 17, Los Angeles should have the edge over the home team even if they sit several starters. You may be able to stream the game here.

