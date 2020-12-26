An AFC West battle is on tap between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is 5-9 overall and 3-4 at home, while Denver is 5-9 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Broncos won the first meeting between the teams in Week 8, 31-30.

Los Angeles is favored by three points in the latest Chargers vs. Broncos odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 49.

Chargers vs. Broncos spread: Chargers -3

Chargers vs. Broncos over-under: 49 points

Chargers vs. Broncos money line: Denver +155, Los Angeles +175

What you need to know about the Chargers

The Chargers won an overtime thriller last week over the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-27. It was the second consecutive win for Los Angeles. Justin Herbert passed for two TDs and 314 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in a one-yard rushing TD for the game-winning score with only 1:32 remaining in overtime. It was his seventh game with 300-plus yards, the most by a rookie in NFL history. He passed for 278 yards and three vs. two INTs in the Week 8 meeting. Herbert has 27 TD passes, tied for the most by a rookie in NFL history.

Jalen Guyton had a career-high 91 receiving yards last week. Tyron Johnson has 50-plus yards and a TD catch in two consecutive games. Hunter Henry had five catches for 65 yards and a TD in Week 15. Austin Ekeler had 79 scrimmage yards (60 rushing) last week. He is aiming for his third game in a row with 75-plus scrimmage yards. He has a TD in two of his past three games vs. Denver. Ekeler has 140-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past four home games. Anthony Lynn has lost five of seven matchups with Denver.

What you need to know about the Broncos

Meanwhile, Denver absorbed a 48-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Saturday. The Broncos were down 38-13 at the end of the third quarter. It was Denver's third loss in his past four games. The Broncos are now assured of their fourth consecutive losing season, a feat which was last accomplished in the early days of the franchise in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Denver will miss the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season. Drew Lock threw for just 33 yards after halftime and had a fumble returned for a TD. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 132 yards and a TD and rushed for 37 yards. The defense surrendered its most points since Vic Fangio took over as the head coach in 2019. Fangio has won all three of his meetings with the Chargers. Denver has won four of the past five matchups.

