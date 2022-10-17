AFC West rivals will face off to end Week 6 of the NFL schedule on Monday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers will welcome the Denver Broncos to SoFi Stadium for a primetime matchup. The two teams split a pair of games in 2021, with both squads holding serve at home. Los Angeles is on a two-game winning streak with a 3-2 record, while Denver has lost two in a row to fall to 2-3.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 4.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds.

Broncos vs. Chargers spread: Chargers -4.5

Broncos vs. Chargers over/under: 45.5 points

Broncos vs. Chargers money line: Chargers -220, Broncos +180

DEN: Broncos are 1-4 against the spread this season

LAC: Chargers are 4-1 against the spread this season

Why the Broncos can cover

Bradley Chubb leads an impressive Denver defense. The former top-five pick has a Pro Bowl selection on his resume and is in the top five of the NFL with 5.5 sacks in five games this season. He also has eight quarterback hits, putting pressure on the opposition, and the Chargers are in the bottom 10 of the NFL in yards per carry (3.6) and rushing yards per game. Los Angeles is also below-average on third down (39.1%) and in the red zone (52.1%).

The Broncos are in the top five in points allowed (16.0 per game), points allowed per drive (1.30), total yards allowed (289.0 per game), yards allowed per drive (25.5), passing yards allowed (176.6 per game), yards per pass attempt allowed (6.1), passing touchdowns allowed (three), and red zone efficiency allowed (27.3%). Denver is also in the top eight in pressure rate, first downs allowed, sack rate, and third down efficiency allowed. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has dynamic weapons on the offensive side, headlined by quarterback Justin Herbert. He has 79 passing touchdowns in his first 37 NFL games and is aiming to become the fourth-fastest quarterback to reach 80 touchdown tosses in league history. This season, Herbert is No. 2 with 1,478 passing yards and in the top five in passing touchdowns (10), passer rating (100.8), and completions (133).

Behind Herbert, the Chargers have confidence in running back Austin Ekeler, who is averaging 154.0 scrimmage yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game in the last two outings. Ekeler is in the top five with five touchdowns in 2022 and ranks in the top 10 in all-purpose yards and yards from scrimmage. That combination, along with strong offensive line play and wide receivers, leads the Chargers to top-10 marks in scoring offense (24.4 points per game), total offense (390.4 yards per game), turnover rate (5.5%), and sack rate allowed (2.4%). See which team to pick here.

