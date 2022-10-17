The eyes of the NFL world will turn to SoFi Stadium for Monday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos in an AFC West matchup to wrap up Week 6. Denver is 4-2 in the last six head-to-head matchups against Los Angeles, though the Broncos are 2-3 overall and 0-2 on the road this season. The Chargers are 3-2 overall and 1-1 at home, winning the last two games over the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 4.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds. Before locking in any Chargers vs. Broncos picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Broncos vs. Chargers and just locked in its picks and MNF predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Chargers spread: Chargers -4.5

Broncos vs. Chargers over/under: 45.5 points

Broncos vs. Chargers money line: Chargers -220, Broncos +180

DEN: Broncos are 1-4 against the spread this season

LAC: Chargers are 4-1 against the spread this season

Broncos vs. Chargers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver is in the top 10 in turnover avoidance this season, committing only six giveaways in five games. That includes only three interceptions, a top-eight mark in the league, and the team's ball security boosts overall efficiency. The Broncos also have a potent connection with quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Courtland Sutton, as Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler and Sutton is No. 6 in the league with 417 receiving yards.

Los Angeles is having issues on defense, ranking No. 30 in allowing 27.2 points per game. The Chargers are giving up 2.35 points per drive and are in the bottom 10 of the league in total defense, yielding 368.2 yards per game. Denver should benefit from an opponent that has not created a single turnover via fumble this season, and the Chargers are dead-last in yards per carry allowed (5.8) this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers are in the top 10 in scoring offense, averaging 24.4 points per game, and that includes 2.22 points per drive this season. Los Angeles is even better on a yardage basis, ranking in the top five with 390.4 total yards per game and 35.5 yards per offensive possession.

The Chargers do an excellent job taking care of the ball, committing only four turnovers this season, and that translates to a minuscule 5.5% turnover rate. Herbert keys a dynamic passing attack that is No. 2 in the league with 291.2 passing yards per game, and the Chargers also lead the league with a 2.4% sack rate allowed. That pass protection is key in neutralizing a pressure-based Denver defense, and Herbert is in the top five in touchdown passes, passer rating and completions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Broncos vs. Chargers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total. In fact, it's calling for 47 combined points. It also says one of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model's MNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Chargers vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Broncos spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.