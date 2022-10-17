After a full weekend of football, the Week 6 NFL schedule ends with an AFC West matchup on Monday Night Football. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will battle Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers for the first of two matchups this season. The division-rivals split a pair of contests in 2021, with both teams winning at home. Denver is 2-3 this season, and Los Angeles is entering at 3-2 overall.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 4.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds. Before locking in any Chargers vs. Broncos picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Broncos vs. Chargers and just locked in its picks and MNF predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Chargers spread: Chargers -4.5

Broncos vs. Chargers over/under: 45.5 points

Broncos vs. Chargers money line: Chargers -220, Broncos +180

DEN: Broncos are 1-4 against the spread this season

LAC: Chargers are 4-1 against the spread this season

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver's offense is not firing on all cylinders through five weeks, but the team's defense is playing excellent football. The Broncos allowed only 12 points in an overtime game in Week 5, producing six sacks in the process. Denver is No. 4 in scoring defense, allowing only 16.0 points per game, and the Broncos are yielding only 1.30 points per drive. The Broncos are also in the top three in total defense, giving up 289.0 yards per game, and that includes only 25.5 yards allowed per drive.

No team is allowing fewer passing yards (176.6 per game) than the Broncos, and Denver is in the top three in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.1) and passing touchdowns allowed (three). Denver is No. 1 in red zone efficiency allowed at 27.3%, and the Broncos are No. 7 in first downs allowed. The Broncos land in the top quartile in pressure rate (36%), sack rate (9%), third down defense (31.3%), and rushing touchdowns allowed (two), with Denver also having familiarity against a divisional opponent.

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers are in the top 10 in scoring offense, averaging 24.4 points per game, and that includes 2.22 points per drive this season. Los Angeles is even better on a yardage basis, ranking in the top five with 390.4 total yards per game and 35.5 yards per offensive possession.

The Chargers do an excellent job taking care of the ball, committing only four turnovers this season, and that translates to a minuscule 5.5% turnover rate. Herbert keys a dynamic passing attack that is No. 2 in the league with 291.2 passing yards per game, and the Chargers also lead the league with a 2.4% sack rate allowed. That pass protection is key in neutralizing a pressure-based Denver defense, and Herbert is in the top five in touchdown passes, passer rating and completions.

