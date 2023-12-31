The Denver Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers in what should be a very interesting AFC matchup in Week 17 on CBS and Paramount+. The Broncos are grasping to a slim chance they could make the playoffs, but enter the unknown following news that Russell Wilson will be benched for the rest of the season in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Meanwhile, the Chargers have been eliminated from playoff contention and have lost five of their last six games. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 37.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Chargers vs. Broncos

Broncos vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Broncos vs. Chargers time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Chargers streaming: Paramount+ (get 30 days free with promo code STREAMNFL)

Week 17 NFL picks for Chargers vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Chargers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Broncos vs. Chargers, the model is picking Denver to cover the spread. There is no denying that the Broncos have been inconsistent at best this season and that Wilson's benching puts a wrench in things since Stidham hasn't thrown a single pass all year. With that being said, the spread has gone from -6 to -3.5 and the last time the Broncos covered was in a 24-7 win against the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 14. The Chargers haven't won at Mile High since 2018 and they're 1-9 in their last 10 games on the road against Denver.

