The AFC West is up for grabs and the Los Angeles Chargers will fight to stay on top against the Denver Broncos in NFL Week 3 on Paramount+. Justin Herbert and the Chargers sit atop the division at 2-0 following big wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, Bo Nix and the Broncos are looking to get back in the win column after a shaky performance against the Indianapolis Colts that ended in a 29-28 loss.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. The Chargers are -150 money line favorites (risk $150 to win $100), while the Broncos are +127 underdogs. Before making any Chargers vs. Broncos picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Chargers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 21

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Chargers vs. Broncos betting preview

Odds: Chargers -3, over/under 45.5

The Broncos' defense is listed slightly better than the Chargers' defense through two games -- 184.0 average yards allowed compared to 199.5 average yards allowed -- but looked like Swiss cheese against Daniel Jones and the Colts in Week 2. The down performance for a defense that was seventh-best in the NFL last season was emphasized by the rollercoaster ride the offense went on. Nix threw for over 200 yards and had three TD passes, but he also has three interceptions in two games.



Meanwhile, LA's defense picked off Geno Smith three times and allowed no passing touchdowns in its 20-9 win against Vegas in Week 2. The defense will have to adjust now that star linebacker Khalil Mack has been sidelined with an elbow injury, but should still stack up well against an underperforming Denver offense. Speaking of offense, Herbert ranks third in the NFL with an 81.6 QBR and is throwing for 280 average yards per game to a stacked receiving corps of Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey.

Model's Broncos vs. Chargers prediction, picks

The Broncos are 0-2 against the spread to start the 2025 season while the Chargers are 2-0 ATS, however the SportsLine projection model is leaning on this to be a close, low-scoring game. LA's defense is expected to keep rolling against a mediocre Denver offense, while the Broncos own defense has a rebound performance in a key game, even with as well as Herbert is playing. The SportsLine model projects under 45.5 total points will be scored in 60% of simulations.

Want more Week 3 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 3 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.