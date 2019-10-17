Broncos vs. Chiefs: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Kansas City (away)

Current Records: Denver 2-4-0; Kansas City 4-2-0

What to Know

Kansas City is 6-0 against Denver since 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Kansas City and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. The Chiefs won both of their matches against Denver last season (27-23 and 30-23) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Kansas City scored first but ultimately less than Houston in their game last week. Kansas City fell to Houston 31-24. The Chiefs got a solid performance out of WR Tyreek Hill, who caught five passes for 80 yards and two TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, the Broncos kept a clean sheet against Tennessee. The Broncos captured a comfortable 16 to nothing victory over Tennessee. Tennessee can consider this payback for the 13-10 loss they dealt the Broncos the last time the teams encountered one another December of 2016.

Denver's victory lifted them to 2-4 while Kansas City's defeat dropped them down to 4-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Denver comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 207.5. But Kansas City enters the contest with 350.7 passing yards per game on average, good for best in the NFL. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $115.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Kansas City have won seven out of their last eight games against Denver.