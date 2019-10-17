Broncos vs. Chiefs: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Kansas City (away)
Current Records: Denver 2-4-0; Kansas City 4-2-0
What to Know
Kansas City is 6-0 against Denver since 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Kansas City and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. The Chiefs won both of their matches against Denver last season (27-23 and 30-23) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Kansas City scored first but ultimately less than Houston in their game last week. Kansas City fell to Houston 31-24. The Chiefs got a solid performance out of WR Tyreek Hill, who caught five passes for 80 yards and two TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, the Broncos kept a clean sheet against Tennessee. The Broncos captured a comfortable 16 to nothing victory over Tennessee. Tennessee can consider this payback for the 13-10 loss they dealt the Broncos the last time the teams encountered one another December of 2016.
Denver's victory lifted them to 2-4 while Kansas City's defeat dropped them down to 4-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Denver comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 207.5. But Kansas City enters the contest with 350.7 passing yards per game on average, good for best in the NFL. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $115.00
Odds
The Chiefs are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Kansas City have won seven out of their last eight games against Denver.
- Oct 28, 2018 - Kansas City 30 vs. Denver 23
- Oct 01, 2018 - Kansas City 27 vs. Denver 23
- Dec 31, 2017 - Kansas City 27 vs. Denver 24
- Oct 30, 2017 - Kansas City 29 vs. Denver 19
- Dec 25, 2016 - Kansas City 33 vs. Denver 10
- Nov 27, 2016 - Kansas City 30 vs. Denver 27
- Nov 15, 2015 - Kansas City 29 vs. Denver 13
- Sep 17, 2015 - Denver 31 vs. Kansas City 24
