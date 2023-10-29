Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to stay hot when they face Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Chiefs narrowly defeated the Broncos 19-8 in Week 6, but they should feel confident heading into Sunday's game after they topped the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17 last week. Meanwhile, the Broncos secured their first home victory of the Sean Payton era in Week 7 with a 19-17 win against the Green Bay Packers. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 7-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Chiefs odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

Broncos vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Broncos vs. Chiefs time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+

Week 8 NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Broncos vs. Chiefs, the model is picking Kansas City to cover the spread. Despite playing an ugly game against the Broncos two weeks ago, the Chiefs rebounded with a win over the Chargers.

The Broncos haven't excelled at home this season and Russell Wilson only totaled 194 yards and one TD against the Packers in Week 7. Kansas City has won this head-to-head the last 16 straight times and is primed to make Sunday's game the 17th.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on any device you want.