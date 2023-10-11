Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs (4-1) lead the AFC West by one-and-a-half games over the Chargers (2-2) and are tied with the Dolphins for the best record in the AFC. They are coming off a 27-20 victory at Minnesota. The Broncos (1-4) sit at the bottom of the AFC West standings and are tied with the Patriots for the worst record in the conference. Last Sunday, Denver lost to the Jets, 31-21.



Broncos vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -10.5

Broncos vs. Chiefs over/under: 50 points

Broncos vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -550, Denver +400

KC: Chiefs rank seventh in the NFL in total offense (381.0 yards per game)

DEN: QB Russell Wilson is fourth in the league in passer rating (106.1)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Patrick Mahomes excels against teams that are below .500. The two-time NFL MVP is 24-0 in his career against teams that enter the matchup against Kansas City multiple games below .500. That's the longest such win streak by any quarterback since 1970.

In addition, the Chiefs have dominated the series against the Broncos recently. Kansas City has beaten Denver 15 straight times. That is tied with New England's streak over the Jets as the longest active winning streaks by one team over another in the NFL. See which team to back here.

Why the Broncos can cover

Quarterback Russell Wilson is having a solid season for Denver. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has 11 touchdown passes against just two interceptions this year and owns a passer rating of 106.1, which ranks fourth in the league. Over the last two games he has five passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 117.8.

In addition, the Broncos have a playmaker in the defensive backfield, Kareem Jackson. The 35-year-old veteran safety has two interceptions this season. That's tied for fifth most in the league. See which team to pick here.

