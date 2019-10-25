Broncos vs. Colts odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The Denver Broncos will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is 4-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while Denver is 2-5 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Colts are ranked first in the AFC South, while Denver is ranked third in the AFC West. The Colts are coming off an impressive 30-23 victory over the Houston Texans, while the Broncos suffered a devastating defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in their last outing. Indianapolis enters Sunday's matchup favored by 5.5-points in the latest Broncos vs. Colts odds, while the Over-Under is set at 43. Before entering any Broncos vs. Colts picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Indianapolis has been extremely tough to beat at Lucas Oil Stadium. In fact, the Colts are 8-1 in their last nine games at home. In last week's home victory over the Texans, quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns. Brissett ended up with a passer rating of 126.70. Not surprisingly, Brissett's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season. Wide receiver Zach Pascal also played extremely well against Houston, hauling in six receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Denver, meanwhile, has to be hurting after a lopsided 30-6 loss at the hands of Kansas City. One thing holding the Broncos back was the mediocre play of quarterback Joe Flacco, who has failed to record a touchdown pass in each of his past two games. For the season, Flacco has thrown for 1,648 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Two statistics to keep in mind before Sunday's kickoff: The Colts rank fourth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 14 on the season. However, the Broncos enter Sunday's matchup boasting the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at six. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

