The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) will visit the Denver Broncos (2-2) on Thursday Night Football to get the Week 5 NFL schedule underway. The Broncos fell short in their last matchup to the Raiders after winning their prior two games. On the other side, the Colts lost 24-17 to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Both teams have major concerns at running back, with Javonte Williams (ACL) now out for the year for Denver, while Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor's status is uncertain due to an ankle injury.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as a 3-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Colts odds. The over/under for total points is 43.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Colts vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Colts spread: Denver -3

Broncos vs. Colts over/under: 43 points

Broncos vs. Colts money line: Indianapolis +150, Denver -178

IND: Colts are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up loss

DEN: Broncos are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games against teams with losing road records

Why the Broncos can cover

Quarterback Russell Wilson is the signal-caller for Denver. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection owns a big arm and is a magician outside of the pocket. The Wisconsin product has superb mobility and deep accuracy. Through four games, he is completing 61% of his throws for 980 yards with four passing touchdowns. In his last outing, he went 17-of-25 for 237 yards and two passing scores.

Receiver Courtland Sutton continues to build rapport with Wilson. Sutton is a go-to target in the passing game with a solid leaping ability and secure hands. The 2019 Pro Bowler is a physical playmaker with outstanding size (6-foot-4, 216 pounds). He is tied for 13th in the league in receptions (24) and sixth in receiving yards (343) with a score.

Why the Colts can cover

Quarterback Matt Ryan has struggled with turnovers thus far. He is first in the NFL in fumbles (nine) while tossing five interceptions. Despite these flaws, Ryan is a savvy veteran at the helm. The Boston College product is a tough leader who still owns strong accuracy and arm strength. He is fourth in the league in passing yards (1,125) with five passing touchdowns. Last week, he went 27-of-37 for 356 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr. is a big, smart possession receiver. Pittman Jr. owns top-notch ball skills with sticky hands to snag passes. The 2020 second-round pick takes long strides and is able to high-point the pass at will. He's leading the team in receptions (20) and receiving yards (224) with four catches of 20-plus yards downfield.

