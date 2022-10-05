The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) will visit Empower Field to play the Denver Broncos (2-2) in the Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football. Each team has a short week to redeem itself after falling in Week 4. The Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans 24-17. Meanwhile, the Broncos dropped to the Las Vegas Raiders 32-23. Both teams are 1-3 against the spread this season and failed to cover last week.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as a 3-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Colts odds. The over/under for total points is 42.5.

Broncos vs. Colts spread: Denver -3

Broncos vs. Colts over/under: 42.5 points

Broncos vs. Colts money line: Indianapolis +150, Denver -178

IND: Colts are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up loss

DEN: Broncos are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games against teams with losing road records

Why the Broncos can cover

Receiver Jerry Jeudy is a crisp and silky route-runner. Jeudy quickly gets in and out of his breaks and understands leverage well. The Alabama product has fluid hips and exceptional body control. The 2020 first-round pick is second on the team in catches (11), receiving yards (183), and owns a team-high two scores. He's 10th in the NFL in yards per reception (16.6).

Receiver Kendall Hinton is another competitive and feisty playmaker. Hinton has been a solid slot weapon and is comfortable with the ball in his hands. The Wake Forest product can stretch the field and track the ball well. In addition, K.J. Hamler provides Denver with more speed. Hamler is a vertical weapon who reeled in a 55-yard pass in the loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Why the Colts can cover

Quarterback Matt Ryan has struggled with turnovers thus far. He is first in the NFL in fumbles (nine) while tossing five interceptions. Despite these flaws, Ryan is a savvy veteran at the helm. The Boston College product is a tough leader who still owns strong accuracy and arm strength. He is fourth in the league in passing yards (1,125) with five passing touchdowns. Last week, he went 27-of-37 for 356 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr. is a big, smart possession receiver. Pittman Jr. owns top-notch ball skills with sticky hands to snag passes. The 2020 second-round pick takes long strides and is able to high-point the pass at will. He's leading the team in receptions (20) and receiving yards (224) with four catches of 20-plus yards downfield.

