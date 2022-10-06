Nathaniel Hackett and the Denver Broncos (2-2) will host Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football. Hackett and his ball club have been up and down thus far and will hope to find rhythm offensively despite being without running back Javonte Williams (knee). Likewise, the Colts are playing like an inconsistent football team and will be without star back Jonathan Taylor (ankle).

Broncos vs. Colts spread: Denver -3

Broncos vs. Colts over/under: 42 points

Broncos vs. Colts money line: Indianapolis +143, Denver -170

IND: Colts are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up loss

DEN: Broncos are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games against teams with losing road records

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver's defensive line has players who can create pressure and get after the quarterback. Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones is underrated and consistently makes plays. Jones is solid against the run with pass-rush moves to get into the backfield. The Ohio State product has 14 total tackles, three TFLs, and two sacks. Bradley Chubb is another force off the edge for the Broncos.

Chubb owns long arms and an array of moves to evade blockers. The 2020 Pro Bowler explodes off the line and is very active. He's leading the team in sacks (three) along with three tackles for loss. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II has been playing well through the first quarter of the season. Surtain II owns elite size, length, and instincts with fluid hips. The Alabama product thrives in man coverage but is superb in zone. He's logged 15 tackles with a team-high four pass deflections.

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis defensive end Kwity Paye is an athletic pass-rusher who owns quick and powerful hands. Paye is also fast off the edge and beats blockers with speed. The 2021 first-round pick has 16 total tackles, five TFLs, and a team-high three sacks. Last week, he recorded three total stops with a sack.

Yannick Ngakoue is a force opposite of Paye. Ngakoue is another speed rusher who utilizes his quickness to beat defenders. The Maryland product explodes off the line with powerful hands and agility. He currently has seven total tackles, two TFLs, and one sack. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart helps stuff the run in the middle of the defense. Stewart is quick enough to shed blockers and wrap up opponents. The 2017 fourth-round pick has logged 15 total stops along with two tackles for loss.

