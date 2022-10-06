In Week 5, the Denver Broncos (2-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) will clash in a Thursday Night Football showdown. These AFC foes will throw blows at each other all game long, but Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is out with an ankle injury. Last Sunday, the Broncos were beaten by the Las Vegas Raiders, 32-23, and lost running back Javonte Williams to a torn ACL. On the opposite sideline, Indianapolis lost to its divisional rival Tennessee Titans, 24-17.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as a three-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Colts odds. The over/under for total points is 42. Before making any Colts vs. Broncos picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 140-105 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Broncos vs. Colts and just locked in its picks and TNF predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Colts vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Colts spread: Denver -3

Broncos vs. Colts over/under: 42 points

Broncos vs. Colts money line: Indianapolis +143, Denver -170

IND: Colts are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up loss

DEN: Broncos are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games against teams with losing road records

Broncos vs. Colts picks: See picks here

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver's defense has difference-makers all across the field who flash every week. The Broncos are currently fourth in the NFL in total yards allowed (284.8) and fifth in passing yards allowed (170.8). This unit is well coached and plays extremely disciplined.

Linebacker Josey Jewell is a tackling machine who is constantly around the ball. Jewell owns solid coverage ability and is reliable against opposing pass-catchers. The Iowa product is first on the team in total tackles (23) while securing three TFLs. Safety Kareem Jackson stabilizes the secondary on the backend. Jackson has strong cover skills while playing physical in the run game. He's second on the defense with 22 total tackles with a fumble recovery.

Why the Colts can cover

The Colts have played well defensively through the first four games of the season. Indianapolis plays with outstanding force, awareness, and speed. The Colts roll into this contest sixth in the NFL in total yards allowed (297) and sixth in rushing yards allowed (89.5).

Linebacker Zaire Franklin is off a sensational start. Franklin is a tough and instinctive defender in the middle of this unit. The Syracuse product moves effortlessly at the second level with strong closing speed. He's first on the team in total tackles (45) and second in the NFL in solo stops (30). Fellow linebacker Bobby Okereke has speed to cover opposing tight ends and running backs. Okereke has been a sure-handed tackler who reads the play well. The Stanford product is second on the team with 33 total tackles.

How to make Broncos vs. Colts picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, calling for 40 combined points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Colts vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colts vs. Broncos spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its NFL picks since 2017, and find out.