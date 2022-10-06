The Denver Broncos (2-2) will have another opportunity to click on offense when they host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football. Denver lost running back Javonte Williams (knee) for the year, but it still surrounds Russell Wilson with talented players like Melvin Gordon, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. They are all factoring into many NFL player props for Thursday since the Colts bring the last-ranked offense into town. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out, which means you shouldn't select him for any NFL prop bets or Colts vs. Broncos prop picks. Before making any NFL prop bets for Thursday Night Football, you need to see the Broncos vs. Colts NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top NFL player prop bets for Broncos vs. Colts

After simulating Colts vs. Broncos 10,000 times, the model predicts that Broncos running back Melvin Gordon goes under 53.5 rushing yards at a -119 payout. Yes, Williams is out for the season, but the 29-year-old Gordon has looked over the hill through the early part of this season, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. He averaged 4.6 yards per attempt in his first two seasons in Denver and his rushing yards have decreased in every game, with just eight yards on three attempts in his last contest.

A big reason why Gordon was seldom used in the game Williams got hurt in is because he fumbled for the fourth time this year. Gordon leads all running backs in fumbles despite ranking 34th in rushing attempts, and not holding onto the ball is the quickest way to lose carries. The model doesn't project Gordon as being a bell-cow back on Thursday since it has him receiving roughly half of Denver's rushing attempts, which won't be enough to reach 54 yards. With a dozen or so carries and a mediocre rushing average, SportsLine's advanced computer model has Gordon finishing with 49 rushing yards on average, giving value to the Under. See other NFL props here.

