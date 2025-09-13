Two AFC teams looking to move to 2-0 face off in NFL Week 2 as the Indianapolis Colts host the Denver Broncos. The Colts, who finished the 2024 season 8-9, have gotten the Daniel Jones era off to a hot start thanks to a 33-8 upset against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. The Broncos finished last season 10-7 and had a Week 1 victory of their own, taking down the Tennessee Titans, 20-12.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. Denver is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Colts odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Colts on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 14

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Colts vs. Broncos betting preview

Odds: Broncos -2.5, over/under 43.5

The Colts had won four of their last five games against the Dolphins heading into Week 1, but it was still a surprise when Jones threw for 272 yards and one touchdown while also adding two rushing touchdowns. Indy's defense added to the assault and shut down Tua Tagovailoa, who was held to 114 yards on 14-for-23 passing with two interceptions.



A repeat defensive performance from Indy could spell trouble for Bo Nix, who was held to 25-for-40 passes for 176 yards with a 1-2 TD-INT ratio. Still, Denver's defense led Week 1 with just 133 total yards given up. The running game helped even out the offense as both J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey eclipsed 60 yards against the Titans defense.

Model's Broncos vs. Colts predictions, picks

Denver was an impressive 12-6 against the spread last season but failed to cover the spread against Tennessee, while Indianapolis covered in their win against Miami. Both teams defended the pass well in Week 1, so this Week 2 matchup has the potential to be a close game determined by which quarterback has a better day at the office. The SportsLine model projects Indianapolis will cover the spread in 52% of simulations.

