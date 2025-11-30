The Washington Commanders will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. The Broncos (9-2) enter Week 13 atop a highly competitive AFC West and are one of just two teams in the AFC with only two losses. The Commanders are 3-8, and superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels remains sidelined with an elbow injury. The Broncos are rested coming off a bye, but they'll remain without starting running back J.K. Dobbins, who is on IR with a foot injury. Rookie running back RJ Harvey led all running backs with 61% of snaps in the first game without Dobbins, and largely due to that potential workload, the SportsLine model views Harvey as a top option for Week 13 Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorers bets when online sports betting.

The model also has another Denver running back, Jaleel McLaughlin, featured in its Week 13 Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets, along with Commanders tight end Zach Ertz, with both showcasing value at Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer odds near or greater than 3-1 for Sunday Night Football bets for Commanders vs. Broncos.

Before making any Broncos vs. Commanders picks or anytime touchdown scorer props at sportsbooks, be sure to see the Week 13 NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven model and see the latest NFL odds. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top Commanders vs. Broncos anytime TD scorer prop picks for Sunday Night Football:

Best Week 13 Broncos vs. Commanders anytime TD prop picks:



RJ Harvey, Broncos (+100)

Zach Ertz, Commanders (+285)

Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos (+380)

Parlay these picks for +3000 odds with a Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X (odds subject to change). New users receive 20 100% profit boost token with your first $1 bet:

RJ Harvey, Broncos (+100)

Harvey played 38 snaps in the first game with Dobbins out, which was twice as many as any other Broncos running back. The rookie played 61% of snaps for the game, and he's shown throughout the season that he's a gamebreaker who can score whenever he possesses the ball. He has five touchdowns over the last five weeks, as the second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft appears to be feeling more confident and gaining more trust in the Denver offense. The Commanders allowed Jahmyr Gibbs and De'Von Achane to each rush for at least 120 yards over the last two weeks, so there will be big-play rushing potential, which could lead to a TD for Harvey. The model projects Harvey as a touchdown candidate both on the ground and receiving, making him the model's top candidate to find the end zone on Sunday Night Football.

Click here to bet on Harvey as a Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Zach Ertz, Commanders (+285)

Although Ertz hasn't scored a touchdown over Marcus Mariota's two starts over the last two weeks, he leads all Commanders with 13 targets as the veteran backup quarterback's most sought-after option. Ertz was tied for the team lead with eight targets last week, and he's recorded four receptions in each contest. The Broncos have an elite defense, spearheaded by a secondary that includes defensive backs Patrick Surtain II and Dre Greenlaw, which could result in Mariota seeking out Ertz even more when going against a linebacker. At nearly 3-1 odds, the model likes the value on Ertz over any other Commanders player to score a touchdown on Sunday Night Football.

Click here to bet on Ertz as a Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer with the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in free bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass free:

Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos (+380)

McLaughlin received both of Denver's carries inside the 10-yard line in a touchdown drive, which the 25-year-old capped off with a 4-yard run, in the Broncos' lone touchdown drive against the Chiefs in their last game. He only played eight snaps, which was tied for the third-most among Denver running backs, but touches inside the 10-yard line carry significantly more value for anytime touchdown scorer bets. While the model also likes Harvey to potentially break a big play and score a touchdown on Sunday, it also sees value in McLaughlin at his price. McLaughlin cashed in his first week without Dobbins, so maybe he can again.

Click here to bet on McLaughlin as a Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer with the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in free bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass free:

Want more Week 13 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Commanders vs. Broncos in Week 13 Sunday Night Football. Now, get NFL Week 1 projections for every NFL spread, total and player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see the model's best bets for every Week 13 NFL game. Finally, SportsLine expert RJ White, who is 125-97-3 (+2395) over his last 225 NFL picks, has locked in multiple Week 13 NFL picks, including one on Broncos vs. Commanders. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets.