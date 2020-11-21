Who's Playing

Miami @ Denver

Current Records: Miami 6-3; Denver 3-6

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Miami is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Dolphins beat the Los Angeles Chargers 29-21 this past Sunday. Miami's RB Salvon Ahmed filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 11 points for Miami. K Jason Sanders delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Denver found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 37-12 punch to the gut against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. One thing working slightly against Denver was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries.

The Dolphins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Miami's victory lifted them to 6-3 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 3-6. Giving up five turnovers, the Broncos had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Miami can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.