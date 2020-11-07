Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos (3-4) hit the road this week, as they are slated to take on the Falcons (2-6) in Atlanta. The Broncos are coming off of a thrilling 31-30 win over their rivals in the Los Angeles Chargers. Lock's last-second touchdown toss to K.J. Hamler last week is a play that can propel a team to new heights during the second half of the season, and that could start this Sunday against Atlanta.

As for the Falcons, they are coming off of an impressive 25-17 win on "Thursday Night Football" against the Carolina Panthers. Julio Jones caught seven passes for 137 yards and the offense actually was able to play with a lead! Additionally, the defense forced a Teddy Bridgewater turnover to end the game. Could this also be the new beginning for the Falcons?

The Broncos lead the all-time series against the Falcons, 8-6, and have won three out of the past four. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

This line has not seen any movement, as the Falcons reopened as four-point favorites on Sunday night.

The pick Broncos +4. This season, Denver is undefeated against the spread on the road while Atlanta is winless against the spread at home! The Broncos are also on a 7-game win streak (6-1 against the spread) against teams below .500 -- which is the second-longest active streak in the NFL behind the Baltimore Ravens. I'll take the Broncos here.

Over/Under 50 points

The total has climbed, as it reopened at 47.5 on Sunday night but quickly increased to 50 by Monday morning.

The pick: Over 50. These teams are a combined 8-7 when it comes to covering the total this year, but I'm more impressed with these offenses than their defenses. I'm leaning towards the Over.

Player props

Drew Lock total passing completions: Over 23.5 (-115). Lock has completed at least 24 passes over the last two games and the Falcons have the second-worst passing defense in the league, as they allow an average of 311.4 passing yards per game. Lock will and should keep the ball in the air on Sunday.

Brandon McManus total made extra points: Over 2.5 (+155). To me, this prop is basically if the Broncos can score three touchdowns. The Falcons allow an average of exactly 28 points per game, so I'll take the Over on McManus' extra points.

Todd Gurley total rushing attempts: Over 15.5 (+105). I found this prop interesting since Gurley has rushed at least 16 times in five out of seven games this season. Plus, you have to love where the juice is on this prop.