The NFL Week 8 Sunday slate begins with a morning matchup in London. The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium, with each team trying to stop a losing streak. Denver is 2-5 this season with four straight losses, including a 16-9 defeat at the hands of the New York Jets last week. Jacksonville lost by a 23-17 margin to the New York Giants in Week 7, falling to 2-5 for the campaign. Quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to return to action for Denver. Both teams are 2-5 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. ET in London. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jaguars as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 40.5 in the latest Broncos vs. Jaguars odds. Before you make any Jaguars vs. Broncos picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Jaguars:

Broncos vs. Jaguars spread: Jaguars -2.5

Broncos vs. Jaguars over/under: 40.5 points

Broncos vs. Jaguars money line: Jaguars -140, Broncos +118

DEN: Broncos are 2-5 against the spread this season

JAX: Jaguars are 2-5 against the spread this season

Why the Broncos can cover

The Broncos lead the NFL in points allowed per drive (1.33) and are in the top three with 16.4 points allowed per game. Denver is also No. 2 in the league in allowing only 286 total yards per game, with the Broncos ranking in the top four in first downs allowed, passing yards allowed, and touchdown passes allowed. Opponents are posting only 4.4 net yards per pass attempt against Denver, fewest in the NFL, and the Broncos also lead the league with a 25.0% red zone rate allowed.

Jacksonville has only 17.8 points per game in the last four contests, and Denver held the Jaguars to only 13 points in a 2021 matchup between the two teams. In that contest, Jacksonville had only 118 passing yards with a 42% completion rate and 3.6 yards per pass attempt. See which team to back here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville has extensive experience in London, playing the most games in England of any NFL franchise. The Jaguars also have the superior offense in this matchup, landing in the top eight with 371.3 total yards per game and 35.6 yards per drive. Jacksonville is in the top five in first downs and is potent on the ground. Trevor Lawrence is a dual-threat option, and the Jaguars are averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 137.4 rushing yards per game.

The Broncos also have only seven turnovers created, a bottom-10 mark, and the Jaguars are in the top 10 in scoring defense, allowing only 19.6 points per game. With Jacksonville also facing a Denver offense that is dead-last in the league in points per game, points per drive, and red zone efficiency, the Jaguars are in a strong overall position. See which team to back here.

