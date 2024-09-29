Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix scored his first NFL victory in Week 3, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-7, where he completed 25 of 36 passes for 216 yards and rushed for his second career touchdown. However, in Week 4, Nix has been unable to do much against the vaunted New York Jets defense.

In the first half against New York, Nix completed 7 of 15 passes for -7 yards. Yes, negative yards. The rookie became the second starting quarterback since 1991 to throw for negative yards in a first half, and the first player since at least 1991 to have five straight pass completions not gain any positive yardage.

Bo Nix DEN • QB • #10 CMP% 62.8 YDs 600 TD 0 INT 4 YD/Att 5.31 View Profile

The Broncos recorded just 49 yards of total offense in the first half, thanks to the ground game. Denver and New York actually combined for 21 total yards in the first quarter, which was the fewest in any game across the NFL since at least 1991. There's no doubt the driving rain in the Meadowlands has certainly affected this game.

We knew there were going to be growing pains with a young quarterback, but it's been a tough go for the No. 12 overall pick out of Oregon. Nix threw four interceptions in his first three NFL games, but is still searching for that first career passing score.