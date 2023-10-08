Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will host Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in a Week 5 AFC matchup on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Broncos tallied their first win of the season in Week 4, coming from behind to defeat Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears 31-28. Meanwhile, the Jets are trying to recapture the magic of their Week 1 win and enter Sunday's game after a close 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Jets odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points is 43. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

How to watch Jets vs. Broncos

Broncos vs. Jets date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Broncos vs. Jets time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Jets streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 NFL picks for Jets vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Broncos vs. Jets, the model is picking Under 43 points to be scored. Denver is clearly feeling more confident than they were a week ago when they had been demolished by the Miami Dolphins 70-20. Plus, Russell Wilson is 3-0 lifetime against the Jets with nine touchdowns, one interception, and a 132.6 passer rating. However, the Jets' defense is tough to beat even with key players questionable to start on Sunday, and it will put more pressure on the Broncos than the Bears did in Week 4.

There is also bad blood in this matchup since Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will face the team that fired him less than a year ago, so he will throw everything he can at a Denver defense he knows is struggling. This will depend on Zach Wilson having a big game, and he has no touchdowns against Denver in his short career. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.