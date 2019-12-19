Broncos vs. Lions: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Broncos vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Denver
Current Records: Detroit 3-10-1; Denver 5-9
What to Know
The Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos will compete for holiday cheer at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Detroit is limping into the contest on a seven-game losing streak.
The afternoon started off rough for the Lions last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-17 punch to the gut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. QB David Blough just could not get things rolling his way, throwing two interceptions.
Meanwhile, Denver ended up a good deal behind the Kansas City Chiefs when they played last week, losing 23-3. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 23-3 by the third quarter.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. One last thing to keep an eye out for: Detroit hit the right side of the field hard in their last game, throwing toward the right sideline for 194 yards on 9.24 yards per attempt. This is exactly where Denver's defense has most struggled to contain the passing attack, however; they have allowed 891 passing yards on this side of the field out of a total 3,314 passing yards allowed.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 38
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 27, 2015 - Denver 24 vs. Detroit 12
