Broncos vs. Packers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from advanced computer model

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will take on Joe Flacco and the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Packers have covered both games this season, winning outright as field-goal underdogs against the Chicago Bears in the NFL Kickoff Game, and then beating a three-point spread last week against the Minnesota Vikings. Denver covered against the Bears last week at home and is 1-1 against the spread this season. Green Bay is favored by 7.5 in the latest Packers vs. Broncos odds, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43. Before you make any Broncos vs. Packers picks and NFL predictions for Week 3, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows that last week, Green Bay got past Minnesota with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 21-16. Running back Aaron Jones looked sharp, as he rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Green Bay averaged 4.4 yards per carry, and wide receiver Davante Adams posted seven catches for 106 yards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Broncos settled for a wild 16-14 loss against Chicago last week. Denver got another strong performance out of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who caught 11 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Running back Royce Freeman generated over 100 yards from scrimmage.

Green Bay ranks second in the league in touchdowns allowed with only two on the season. As for Denver, the Broncos enter Sunday's matchup with only 189.50 passing yards allowed per game on average, the second-best mark in the league.

