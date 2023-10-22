Two teams looking to turn their seasons around will meet on Sunday when Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers on CBS and Paramount+. The visitors were stunned by the Las Vegas Raiders 17-13 in Week 5, but hope to enter Sunday's game strong coming out of their bye week. Meanwhile, the Broncos are still in search of their first win against the spread of the season and are coming off a 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Packers are 1-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Packers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 45. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Packers vs. Broncos

Broncos vs. Packers date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Broncos vs. Packers time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Packers TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Packers streaming: Paramount+

Week 7 NFL picks for Packers vs. Broncos

Week 7 NFL picks for Packers vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Packers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 26-12 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Broncos vs. Packers, the model is picking Under 45 total points to be scored. Both teams have struggling offenses and inconsistent defenses, with the Broncos' defense coming in last in yards per play. That being said, Green Bay's offense logs the fifth fewest yards to game (281.6) and Love must play a better game coming out of the bye after throw three interceptions and no touchdowns his last time out.

Despite losing very close games this season, excluding the blowout to the Miami Dolphins, Denver has also failed to cover the spread once this season, so there is little chance of a major upset here in Week 7.

